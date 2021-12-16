Thompson Wins Two United Soccer Coaches Scholar Awards





Lincoln, RI senior striker earns United Soccer Coaches learned honors for the first time in her career. 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-East Region Teams 2021 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-America Teams Thompson EASTON, Mass. (December 16, 2021)-For the first time in her career Camryn Thompson has been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar Soccer All-East Region Team and Women’s Scholar All-America Third Team, as announced by the organization earlier today. Thompson, who has a cumulative average of 3.92 points as a biology major at Stonehill, earns United Soccer Coaches Scholar honors for the first time in her career. She is now the second student-athlete in women’s soccer in the program’s history to receive United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America honors since Kaitlin Brown’19 did in the 2018 season. Thompson has won a plethora of other awards in her Stonehill career, including a two-time NEWISA All-New England first-team selection and Arthur Ashe, Jr., Sports Scholar, was named the NE10 Rookie of the Year and an NE10 All-Rookie Team selection as freshmen. She received the St. Thomas Aquinas, Patron Saint of Students, Medal for having the highest cumulative points average on the team, as well as the Fred C. Petti Award for achieving the highest points average of all Stonehill student athletes for the 2020-21 academic year. Thompson Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District® honors two consecutive years and has been named in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll each semester. Thompson earns United Soccer Coaches academic honors for the first time in her career (Photo Courtesy: Andrew Katsampes). In her stellar career at Stonehill, Thompson started 50 of the 58 games she played, totaling 28 goals and nine assists for 65 points. She scored seven match-winning goals and scored multiple goals in four games in her career. Thompson ranks seventh in program history in career goals and tied for eighth all-time in points, while her 11 goals scored this fall ranks tenth on Stonehill’s single-season list. Her nine goals as a freshman were just two less than the program record for freshman student athletes, while her best six assists in her career that season tied for third-place all-time, and she tied for the program record for freshman scoring with 24 points. in 2018. This year, the Skyhawks finished their 2021 season with an 8-8-2 record overall, including 5-6-2 in the NE10, to finish ninth in the NE10 regular season standings. The Skyhawks have won five of their last eight (5-2-1) and four of six (4-1-1), including a 3-2 victory over a regionally ranked Saint Anselm squad on October 30. Ten of Stonehill’s 18 games were decided by a single goal, with the Skyhawks going 5-5 in those games. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Instagram and facebook. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

