Australia wins coin toss and strikes first in second Ashes test





By Richard Evans ADELAIDE (Reuters) – Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first in the day-night second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, hours after the home side were rocked by the loss of regulars skipper Pat Cumin. Cummins was forced to withdraw from the competition after being identified as being in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Cummins, who dined at the same Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday night as the COVID case, will be in isolation for seven days. Smith regained the captaincy for the first time since the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018, while uncapped pacer Michael Neser makes his test debut after replacing Cummins in the pace attack. “It’s obviously a huge honour,” said Smith, now the third captain in three tests for Australia after Tim Paine’s resignation from the series. “It was a pretty interesting morning, there was a little bit going on. I feel like Patty is missing this race but I will try to take the lead on the road he started last week and hopefully we can have a really good week to have.” Australia has now lost two fast frontline sprints, with Josh Hazlewood also missing the second test after sustaining a side injury in Brisbane. He has been replaced by two-test Sear Jhye Richardson. Travis Head was promoted to vice-captain. England picked the pace of veterans Stuart Broad, who will play his 150th Test, and James Anderson, dropping spinner Jack Leach after his nightmare test at the Gabba, where he allowed 1-102 in 13 overs. “We would have struck,” said Captain Joe Root. “It looks good, but we get a new pink ball in our hand early on. “Jack Leach misses. It’s a brave decision, but we hope the sailors can take advantage of the circumstances.” Australia led the series of five Tests 1-0 after beating England by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane. Plowing: Australia – Steve Smith (Captain), Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser England – Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes (Additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

