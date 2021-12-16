Sports
Fans React To Kayden Lyle’s Transfer Transfer
FSU football didn’t have its best first day of the Early Signing Period period on Wednesday, but the past 12 hours have been nice rebounds.
FSU signed legendary recruit Julian Armella late Wednesday night and added a huge addition in Wisconsin transfer offensive lineman Kayden Lyles.
Lyles announced the news out of the blue, surprising FSU fans.
Reactions were filled with excitement and pride for much of Wednesday for a fan base at the dump.
— Kayden Lyles (@Klyles60) December 16, 2021
Fan response
Kayden lyles baby!!!!
— Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel) December 16, 2021
LET GOOOOO!
FSU lands Kayden Lyles, Atkins does a good job building that OL. https://t.co/6AuTjOCoTs
— Nole control (@ControlNole) December 16, 2021
#Tribe22 being loaded into the trenches! #FSU continues to stock big men landing OL transfer Kayden Lyles @Klyles60 #Noles #Early SigningDay pic.twitter.com/JF3mEXG45k
— Plant the spear (@planthespear) December 16, 2021
Kayden Lyles plays left guard and center… I really hope he comes to play center, that would be a big upgrade‼️ too many snaps were wild this year.
— (@NoleBred) December 16, 2021
Is it safe to say that FSU football is building unstoppable force in the trenches?
— Warrior Nole (@f_loriginal) December 16, 2021
Man, those guys stayed ready when Cook was them. We haven’t really had another RB to wear that shit like he did. With these new line guys it might be different. pic.twitter.com/BKygJYCKTR
— Davontai (@Davontai2) December 16, 2021
Norvell: “Atkins is my shepherd and I will fire no harm, not even those who promote my fires on spaces like Sam” pic.twitter.com/bplZ0nZGW3
— Bfromthe507 (@BerardoGarcia) December 16, 2021
I believe in Adkins. He kills it for this offensive class.
— #FanMeltdownSZN (@NotJoshStark) December 16, 2021
Bruh, we haven’t had a good OL since 2013. It will be fun next year.
— Jaguar Paw (@sirdibbydukes) December 16, 2021
Thoughts
There’s a lot to be excited about as the offensive line has been a sore spot for years. Alex Atkins did a good job putting this unit together slowly and developing it to average worst case scenario when everyone is healthy.
The addition of Kayden Lyles provides instant depth and value in multiple positions. The middle position with Maurice Smith was one area that struggled as he tried to play through a back injury. He is also undersized and often lost the point of attack, especially later in the year.
That aspect forced many plays to be over before they started as defensive linemen were immediately pierced, which was the timing of guards pulling away and throwing everything else.
FSU returns many starting snaps and another year in the strength and conditioning program could see this unit perform as one of the better units in the ACC by 2022.
FSU will likely try to recruit another 1-2 offensive linemen from the portal, and that should solidify that unit with the uncertainty of Antavious Woody’s deployment.
The addition of Lyles does not count towards the standings as a transfer, but he is a valuable piece that immediately improves the class. Stay tuned, the FSU could have more news the next day.
Welcome to Nolenation Kayden Lyles!
