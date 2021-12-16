Demand for pickleball courts has prompted conversion of har-tru tennis courts

Pickleball on a clayey surface? Not possible, you say.

Pickleballers in a number of developments west of the Turnpike have found that it is not only possible, but also better than playing on a tarmac surface.

It’s so much easier on your knees and back, said Mark Gerstenfeld, chairman of the sports committee for Valencia Shores, a 55-year-old community west of Lake Worth Beach. And we use a special pickleball designed for outdoor use and it works great.

Lake:Boynton Beach nonagenarian is a real player on the tennis court

Lake:Tennis legend Billie Jean King still uses platform to fight for ‘a better world’

Another big advantage is the cost. When developers built their communities of over 500 units years ago, they never envisioned the pickle craze. They built many tennis courts with a har-tru or gravel surface. Only in recent years have high-end home builders included pickleball jobs as part of their amenity package.

So how are homeowners’ associations responding to the demand for pickleball? Most developments don’t have the space to add new pickleball courses. And if they had the room, there’s the cost. It can cost as much as $200,000 to build four new pickleball courts, and even more if a har-tru track is replaced with asphalt.

Paving the tennis courts and replacing the har-tru surface with asphalt would require a community vote, Gerstenfeld noted, and possibly special assessment. We were able to do the conversions and keep the har-tru surfaces for about $20,000.

Valencia Shores was one of the first communities to do so. Valencia Lakes, Rainberry Bay and Cascade Lakes soon followed. Steve Bodner of Rainberry Bay said his community initially owned only one tennis court, but the demand for pickleball increased to such an extent that the board agreed to give up another tennis court. Rainberry Bay now has eight pickleball courts.

Interest in tennis isn’t what it used to be, Bodner said, so there wasn’t really much backlash.

How does a pickle bounce on a clay surface? Pickleballers who play har-tru have found that the Onix Pure 2 Outdoor Pickleball ensures that there are few, if any, problems.

But not everyone is on board.

Walter Gassner is commissioner of the Palm Beach County Pickleball League. Nearly 50 teams from more than 20 communities compete in weekly competitions. The 3-year league requires its communities to have at least two hard-surface pickleball courts, meaning the gravel pickleball community communities cannot play in the competition.

Gassner said the ball bounces lower than on a hard surface. He is concerned that players who regularly play har-tru would have an unfair advantage over hard-court players because they would be used to the different way the ball bounces on har-tru.

That’s the main reason we keep pushing for hard surfaces only, he added.

Pickleball Global ranked Ken Friedman, who plays at Valencia Cove, the top over-65s in men’s singles this summer. He has won a number of national tournaments this year.

Like Gassner, he sees a problem with pickleball on clay. As with tennis, Friedman noted that balls often bounce in an odd way on a dirt-like surface, especially after the courts have been in use for a while. That doesn’t happen on an asphalt road, he noted.

Bradley Simms, the owner of Tennis Court Services, has converted many of the har-tru courts in the communities west of Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach from tennis to pickleball.

He also maintains them. He said he has to roll them more often than the tennis courts and he doesn’t put nearly as much hartru material on the pickleball courts. That way, he said, the problem of bad bounces is minimized.

Paul Thaler of Valencia Shores, a har-tru-court community, decided last year it was time for a competition in which the har-tru pickleball communities could participate.

He created the Boomers Pickleball League that allows communities to play with any type of surface. The league, while smaller than Gassners, now has 22 teams from 14 communities, and Thaler expects the number to increase significantly when the winter season kicks off in January. Valencia Shores is currently the only community in the har-tru court competition, but Thaler said three more har-tru communities will join the competition in the winter. The coronavirus pandemic has kept some of them from playing.

Thaler said he strongly disagrees that a team that plays regularly on clay has an advantage over a team that only plays on hard surface, adding: We have never heard anyone make a complaint.

And Thaler said more and more residents of after-hours clay court communities in Valenica Shores are playing as guests because they love the har-tru surface.

What’s not to like? The temperature is a good 10 degrees cooler. And it’s so much better for your body.

[email protected]