Sessa’s Move to EA Paid International Dividends – PA Prep Live

NEWTOWN SQUARE Ashley Sessa arrived just in time for the last two days of field hockey training camp. The senior attacker had a valid excuse for being so late.

She was in Santiago, Chile, the last week of August, helping the USA Under-22 team achieve a bronze medal at the Junior Pan-American Games. So sophomore Episcopal Academy coach Stefanie Fee didn’t have to worry about Sessa being in shape.

It was her second medal with Team USA this summer. In June, the North Carolina tied senior MVP earned honors and while Team USA successfully defended its Indoor Pan American Cup title, it qualified for the FIH Indoor World Cup in Liege, Belgium in February. Sessa was also named to the US Womens National Team in June for the pre-Pan American Games tuning series with Canada, which took place in November.

It has always been a dream of mine to be at the highest level and now that I have achieved that I know that I still have to improve every day, said Sessa, who has been part of the national program since 2017 and has two international caps earned. I’m sure I’m not at my peak yet. Playing with these girls on the national team every day will make me better.

It certainly contributed to the start of what turned out to be a spectacular season. Sessa proved she was ready to go with two goals and two assists just days after her return to the opener in a 7-5 win over a Gwynedd Mercy Academy team that would go on to win the District 1 Class 2A title and take the title would achieve. PIAA 2A final.

Sessa scored a team-high 34 goals and provided a team-best 25 assists to accelerate the Churchwomen to a 20-1 record, their second straight Inter-Ac League title and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association’s third straight crown.

That made her an easy choice as the Daily Times Player of the Year.

Sessa is the second player in a row and third overall from EA to be awarded the Player of the Year title. Former teammate Kelly Smith took the honors in 2019. Margaux Paolino was the pick in 2015.

In addition to Sessa on the All-Delco first team, EA partners include Macy Szukics, Mia Garber, Charly Bruder and Gianna Ciluffo; Saylor Milone and Maeve Seeger of Inter-Ac League rival Notre Dame; Radnors Hope Delaney; Garnet Valleys Kayla Snyder; Cardinal Ohara’s Maeve Boston; Archbishop Carrolls Cate McConaghy and Lauren DeRose of Agnes Irwin.

Sessa and Szukics are the only repeat rosters of 2019. No All-Delco team was selected last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sessa, Szukics, Garber, Ciluffo and Delaney are the only seniors on the team. Bruder, Boston, Snyder, McConaghy and DeRose are juniors. Saylor and Seeger are sophomores. The All-Delco team was chosen by the Daily Times sports staff after consultation with provincial coaches.

Sessa began her school career with Spring-Ford, but transferred to the Episcopal Academy before her sophomore year.

I came here for a smaller school, Sessa said. Spring-Ford was just too big for me. I loved it there. I’ve been going there since I was in kindergarten but it got too big and overwhelming. I also needed a smaller setting and more focus from teachers. I realized EA had a smaller classroom environment and all the academic support they have. That was an important reason to come here.

She got to know EA through two WC Eagles teammates, Smith and Sophia Acosta, who now play in North Carolina and Penn State respectively.

Sessa has also come to love EA, even though the commute from her home in Schwenksville is quite long.

I like coming to school every day, Sessa said. I’m really looking forward to it.

Sessa has blossomed in the classroom and on the field at EA. In the last two full seasons (2019 and 2021), Sessa has scored 64 goals and provided 38 assists to help the Churchwomen 45-2-1.

Her combination of skill, speed and endless energy sets her apart. Her stick skills are fantastic; she is usually the fastest player on the field and is constantly on the move. She never stops moving and uses her speed to make a quick transition from defense to attack and vice versa.

I feel like one of my best qualities is the change of pace, Sessa said after EA’s 6-1 win over Notre Dame this season. I won’t sprint, but I’ll make sure to cut as fast as I can to overrun the defender.

Being on a team as talented as EA also helps. Szukics goes to Duke. Garber will play at Boston College. Bruder is slated to join Sessa in North Carolina after graduating in 2023. They push each other every day, and it showed on the field. EA’s only loss was a 3-1 loss to Eastern Regional in the MaxPreps tournament at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken. Eastern Regional went on to win the New Jersey Group IV and Tournament of Champions titles.

The Churchwomen finished the season with 14 straight wins, finishing #2 in the latest Max Field Hockey national top 25 poll.

I feel that if you have good players around you, energetic players, you become a better player, Sessa said. We support each other. That keeps your confidence high and makes you want to play harder. You are not afraid of making a mistake because you know your teammates are behind you if you make a mistake. They’re going to support you.