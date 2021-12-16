Ducks Open Midwest Road Trip in Kansas State

EUGENE, Oregon – Oregon heads for its final journey before the Pac-12 Conference game begins, starting with a showdown in Kansas State Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT. The Ducks enter the matchup with a winning streak of three games looking for a major win over a Wildcat team that is ranked No. 10 in the NET rankings. Oregon has won each of the two encounters between the two programs, with the Ducks winning the final game in the series, 89-51, in Eugene on December 21, 2019.

GAME INFO

When: Saturday December 18

True:Matthew Knight Arena

Time: 4:30 in the afternoon.

live stream: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Stream Link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=358713ff-1266-4d4e-b25d-bdffa09d5bc4

Radio: KUGN 590 AM (Eugene); KPAM 860 AM (Portland)

Play-by-Play: Terry Jonz

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5.2 – Maddie Scherr ranks second in the Pac-12 with 5.2 assists per game and has 15 assists in the last two games.

7 -The Ducks have had seven different players lead the team in scoring in a match this season.

29.4 -Oregon stops teams from shooting just 29.4 percent of the field in its six wins.

48.3 -Oregon currently leads the Pac-12 and ranks fifth nationally, shooting 48.3 percent from the field.

71 – Oregon’s 71 point margin on win vs. McNeese is the biggest over a Division I team under head coach Kelly Graves .

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Oregon’s depth has been put to the test during the first nine games, as every healthy athlete on the roster has been given the chance to contribute. Seven different Ducks have tied or led the team in scoring in a game, while eight of the 12 who have seen the floor have played at least one double-digit scoring game. Oregon has also had at least six different players score in double digits in a game this season (Dixie State, McNeese). Only eight Ducks have played in all nine games, while UO did not have three players who averaged double digits in most of the first 11 games last season. Three who have played in each game average at least 12 PPG catching up Sydney Parish (13.3), Ahlise Hurst (12.4) and Sedona Prince (12.2)

DUCKS DOMINATE MCNEESE

The Ducks are coming off a dominant 109-38 win over McNeese for the final time. The 71-point win was Oregon’s biggest margin of victory against a Division I opponent under head coach Kelly Graves and the first 70-point win since November 6, 2018 over Alaska-Fairbanks. Six different Ducks scored in double figures, led by Sydney Parish and Kylee Watson who each scored 21 points. Oregon shot 60.5 percent of the field while McNeese shot at 21.3 percent — the lowest figure allowed by the Ducks since Nov. 10, 2007 against San Jose State (19 percent). The Ducks recorded 33 assists on 46 field goals scored, while coming away with 18 steals and forcing 26 turnovers.

GETTING DONE AT BOTH END

The Ducks are currently among the nation’s leaders in both field goal percentage and field goal defense percentage. Oregon is one of four teams in the nation’s top 15 in both categories, fifth in field goal percentage (48.3 percent) and 12th in opposing field goal percentage (33.0 percent). The Ducks also lead the conference in field shooting and are second in defense of the field goal.

Teams ranked in the Top 15 in FG Pct. and FG Pct. Defense

Oregon (5th – FG Pct.; T12e – FG Pct. Defense)

North Carolina (14th – FG Pct., 1st – FG Pct. Defense)

Nebraska (4th – FG Pct., 3rd – FG Pct. Defense)

Kansas (13th – FG Pct., T12th – FG Pct. Defense)

TO DOWN THEM

Oregon has shot the ball well from the field in its first nine games and is among the National and Pac-12 leaders in the category. The Ducks lead the Pac-12 and are fifth in the nation by shooting 48.3 percent from the field and shooting 43 percent or better on field goals in eight of the first nine games. The Ducks are also second in the conference and 15th nationally in three-point shooting with 38.4 percent.

One of only two teams in the country to shoot at least 60 percent of the field in multiple matches this year.

Shot 61 percent of the field vs. Idaho State in the opener and 60.5 percent against McNeese the last timeout.

Two players in the top 10 of the conference in FG percentage ( Kylee Watson – 2nd, 62.5%; Sedona Prince – 9th, 57.7%)

DEFENSE GETS IT DONE

For nine games, Oregon was one of the best teams nationally in field goal defense, ranking 13th in the country allowing teams to shoot 33.0 percent of the field. The Ducks are second in the Pac-12 in opposing field goal percentage and have let teams drop less than 40 percent in eight out of nine games. In addition, the Ducks have kept eight of their nine opponents below their current season average in field goal percentage.

SCHER SKILL

After the plethora of injuries Oregon suffered in the beginning, Maddie Scherr has had to take on a heavy burden for the Ducks. Scherr has filled the stats for the first eight games, averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while playing 29.1 minutes per game. Scherr currently ranks second in the Pac-12 in assists per game and is one of only two players in the league to average a minimum of 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The sophomore comes out of back-to-back games with at least eight assists, with a career-high nine vs. Long Beach State and eight against McNeese.

Has provided 23 assists in the last three games.

First UO player to provide at least nine assists since Sabrina Ionescu on March 8, 2020 against Stanford (12).

Six games with at least five assists this year.

Averaged 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds over the last four games (26 assists, 19 rebounds).

SYD THE SHOOTER

Marked by a pair of 20-point performances in the last three games, Sydney Parish Oregon has delivered a strong scoring punch in the absence of a number of starters and key players. Parrish is second on the team with an average of 13.3 PPG while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from the three-point range. She is sixth in the conference with 17 three-pointers made and has scored double figures in five of the nine games. Parrish is the only Duck with 20 points multiple games after scoring 26 in Portland and 21 vs. McNeese.

Set career highs in points (26), scored field goals (10), madethrees (5) and assists (5) in the win over Portland.

Scored 18 runs in the first half against the Pilots, which matched her previous career high.

First UO player since Erin Boley on February 16, 2020 to score a minimum of 25 points and make five three-pointers in a match.

HURST STEPS

After injuries to several players in the Oregon backcourt, Ahlise Hurst has been staged and played a big part for the Ducks early in the year. Hurst leads the team and is fourth in the Pac-12 with an average of 33.6 minutes per game, averaging 12.4 PPG and 2.4 assists per game. She shoots 41.7 percent of the three-point range and is second in the league with 25 three-pointers made.

11-of-16 from three-point range in the last two games.

Scored in double digits in seven of the last eight games.

Has hit multiple three-pointers in seven of eight games.

Reached 1,000 career points after scoring 18 on 6-of-8 long range shooting against McNeese.