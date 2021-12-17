Sutherland uses women’s cricket experience for golf – Golf Australia Magazine – The Women’s Game

Golf Australia (GA) CEO James Sutherland was part of the unveiling of a strategic plan for 2022-25, highlighting some of the challenges he faced during his 20-year stint with Cricket Australia.

Golf is intriguingly placed due to COVID-19; GA reported its largest membership spike in 50 years and an estimated 21 percent increase in enrollment in the past 12 months.

But club membership has declined over the past 20 years, while the cancellation of the men’s and women’s national openings in both 2020 and 2021 due to border restrictions was an undeniable blow.

Sutherland, who declined to comment on Tim Paine’s sexting scandal, has “no regrets” about pulling the pin at the Australian Open and Women’s Australian Open.

“We don’t have enough women or girls on the professional Tours, certainly less than 20 years ago. We want to change that. Part of that is creating a path and a product that young girls can see and enjoy .”-James Sutherland.

“It just wouldn’t be possible… we had to make decisions months ago,” Sutherland told AAP.

“The fact that we had to cancel some events gave us reason to think deeply about the role these events play, how they contribute to our strategy.

“We want to create more events for women… these mixed events have been very successful and very popular.”

There will be five combined professional events for men and women this summer as golf begins to push to attract younger players, families, more women and players from migrant backgrounds.

A mantra that “all golf is golf” has also been embraced, with public courses, driving ranges, miniature golf and simulators all part of reshaping a reputation for exclusivity and cost.

“If you have a stick and you hit a rock, then you’re playing golf…even golfing on your iPhone or iPad, that’s golf,” Sutherland said.

“We may be giving up on things we’ve done in the past that we held onto for historical reasons.”

Sutherland, who stood alongside WPGA Tour of Australasia boss Karen Lunn and Australian PGA tour supremo Gavin Kirkman on Wednesday, noted that the strategic plan came after an unprecedented collaboration of the three organizations.

Andrew Jones, the former chief executive of Cricket NSW who helped Sutherland launch the BBL and WBBL, was an advisor on a nine-month project that consulted thousands of golfers.

Sutherland admitted that there are similarities between golf and cricket, which has increased female participation following top-level investment.

“There is a perception that it (golf) may not be as welcoming as it should be,” he said.

“That our gates are not always open.

“We don’t have enough women or girls on the professional Tours, certainly less than 20 years ago. We want to change that.

“Part of that is creating a path and product for young girls to see and enjoy.

“Creating a place to play where they feel welcome, can have fun with their friends, but also see a real career path.”

Sutherland added that golf needs to do more to emphasize its status as one of the few sports that men and women can play together.

“In our own family of five, everyone is an avid golfer. It’s fantastic, it’s a joy to play as a family,” he said.