



Ash Barty has been crowned Women’s Tennis World Champion in 2021 by the sport’s governing body, the latest in a string of accolades the Australian superstar has received following her stellar year. Most important points: Ash Barty’s great 2021 included her first win at Wimbledon, following her grand slam win at the French Open in 2019

Ash Barty’s great 2021 included her first win at Wimbledon, following her grand slam win at the French Open in 2019 Novak Djokovic is the ITF Men’s World Champion after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is the ITF Men’s World Champion after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon Dylan Alcott becomes the ITF Quad Wheelchair World Champion for the third time in a row The International Tennis Federation (ITF) presented its prized annual year-end award to the 25-year-old Queenslander on Thursday, announcing that Barty had retained the title she last won in 2019. No award was presented in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season, but Barty has maintained her position at the top of women’s football thanks to a triumphant global campaign that took home five titles, culminating in her second grand slam win at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic was named ITF Men’s World Champion after winning the first three slams of the year at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, before losing the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev. Australian wheelchair tennis maestro Dylan Alcott became the ITF World Quad Wheelchair Champion for the third time in a row in his last full season after winning all four grand slams and Paralympic singles gold. Dylan Alcott has had an amazing career. ( Getty Images: Elsa ) Barty, who was already named the Women’s Tennis Association Player of the Year, joins an illustrious list of multiple winners of the ITF Women’s World Championship award that has been running since 1978. Steffi Graf won it a record seven times, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams six times, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis and Justine Henin three times, and Monica Seles twice. “Being the ITF World Champion in 2021 is something I am very proud of,” said Barty. “I feel privileged to be able to play the sport I love for a living, especially in a year that has been challenging and unpredictable for so many. “I want to thank my team and my family for all they do and a huge thank you to tennis fans around the world for continuing to support us.” Ash Barty’s is also expected to win a fourth consecutive Newcombe Medal as Australia’s most outstanding player of the year. ( Getty Images: Han Yan/Xinhua ) The ITF honors won’t be the last gong she picks up, and Barty is expected to crown her magical year on Friday night with an unprecedented fourth consecutive Newcombe medal as Australia’s most outstanding player of the year. Djokovic ended his own sensational year as the oldest year-end number one ever, and he has now preceded fellow great Pete Sampras by winning a record seventh ITF World Championship trophy. Djokovic is now on par with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 big wins in a year. Women’s tennis did what men’s sport couldn’t A sports organization opposes the emerging superpower and refuses to step down, and it is not clear what Beijing should do next, writes Carrington Clarke. read more “After such a rewarding year for me, my team, family and fans, it is a great honor to become the ITF World Champion for the seventh time,” said Djokovic. Of his quad wheelchair triumph, Melbourne’s Alcott said: “This year I’ve probably had the proudest moments of my entire career, which is pretty awesome. “I’m very happy to have finished it with the golden slam and I’m really looking forward to my last tournament at the Australian Open.” Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic were named ITF Men’s Doubles World Champion after winning nine titles this season, while Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the women’s doubles award for a second time. MONKEY

