Sports
Newsday’s All-Long Island Hockey Team for Fall 2021
Newsday Player of the Year: Olivia McKenna, Northport, M/V, Jr.
The UConn commit had a magical junior season, leading Long Island by 42 points (20 goals). Her 22 assists were equal for most on the island with her teammate Sophia Bica. She scored at least one point in 19 games and helped Northport finish a perfect 21-0 season.
McKenna excelled in the playoffs, with a total of six goals and four assists in six games. She had at least one point in each of those matches, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Shenendehowa in the Class A state final on November 14. She also had three assists in a 5-0 state semi-final win over Clarence and scored twice in a 7-0 win over Massapequa in the Long Island Championship a week earlier.
“watching her” [Olivia] Growing up here at the varsity level since she was in eighth grade has been phenomenal,” said Northport head coach Gina Walling. “Smart doesn’t begin to describe her. If you give her the chance and give her the space to shoot, she’ll do it.”
Nassau Player of the Year: Blakely Trapani, Garden City, F, Sr.
Trapani finished first in Nassau with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists). The Garden City offense quarterback scored a point in 13 of 17 games and her 13 assists were the most in the county.
The senior had a goal and an assist for the Trojans in their 2-1 win over Manhasset in the Nassau Class B Championship. She also assisted in Anastasia Menoudakos’ goal in the state final, a game Garden City lost 2-1 to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. It was Garden City’s only loss of the season (16-1).
“I can’t thank my coaches enough for putting us in a position to succeed and evolve to get us to where we have been this season,” Trapani said. “I’ve built friendships with these girls and I’ve been on the team for four seasons, so it’s going to be hard to walk away.”
first team
Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Sr.
Bica followed her spectacular junior season this fall with another masterful performance. She finished second on Long Island behind her teammate Olivia McKenna with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists). The senior was a dominant force in midfield, helping Northport capture its first state title in the program’s history.
Lacey Downey, West Babylon, F, Jr.
The junior was second on Long Island with 26 goals and third with 37 points. Her exceptional speed and ability to score helped West Babylon secure a post-season berth and advance to the county semi-finals. She recorded four hat-tricks during the season, scoring a point in all but one of the games.
Despina Giannakopoulos, Manhasset, M, Sr.
She was one of the most dynamic midfielders in Nassau, demonstrating the innate ability to defend, control possession and prime her teammates for scoring opportunities. The senior led Manhasset with nine assists and led her team to a second consecutive provincial final.
Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Sr.
The senior had another strong season this fall with eight goals and nine assists. Gresalfi’s excellent vision enabled her to find open teammates for numerous scoring opportunities, while her speed and athleticism put her in scoring position.
Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, M, Sr.
Lucas was electric every time she stepped onto the field for Sachem East during her senior season. The midfielder scored 12 goals and 13 assists and had two goals and three assists in a 5-0 win over Sachem North in the Suffolk Class A quarter-finals.
Beautiful Hospital, Ward Melville, GK, Sr.
Ospitale was a brick wall for Ward Melville, making 96 saves. The goalkeeper knew when to be aggressive and get off her line and when to sit back and kick shots coming at her. She will play hockey at Temple next fall.
Hailey Roethel, Northport, M, Sr.
With so many guns on Northport’s powerful attack, Roethel excelled in a more defensive midfield role. Her ability to own and control the ball and get it back into the attack zone was essential for a team that allowed only six goals all season.
Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M, Sr.
Stoessel wasn’t hard to find if you looked at Miller Place. She was either holding the field to create a scoring opportunity or taking the ball away from an opponent to get her team back on the attack. The senior scored a total of 17 goals and nine assists.
Suffolk Coach of the Year: Gina Walling, Northport
Walling is Newsday’s Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading Northport to a record 21–0 and the first state title in the program’s history. The Tigers defeated their opponents 109-6 this fall, conceding no goal in six postseason games and are unbeaten in their last 32 games.
Nassau Coach of the Year: Lauren Lavelle, Garden City
Lavelle led the Trojans to a 16-1 season and a state final. Garden City beat their opponents this season, 58-9, en route to winning the Class B County title with a 2-1 win over Manhasset and the Long Island B title with a 2-1 win over Harborfields.
second team
Caroline Aspuru, Sachem East, M, Sr.
Marina Bergin, Harborfields, M, Sr.
Marie Cacciabaudo, Garden City, M, Jr.
Olivia Del Tatto, Locust Valley, D, Jr.
Emma Flynn, Harborfields, F/M, Sr.
Taylor Giugliano, Miller Place, M/V, Sr.
Rory Heslin, Garden City, M, Jr.
Lily Klimuszko, Manhasset, F, Jr.
Angelina Longo, Northport, D, Mr.
Ally Masera, Eastport-South Manor, F, Sr.
Natalie McKenna, Northport, GK, Jr.
Kate McKillop, Bayport-Blue Point, D, Jr.
Grace Mulham, Ward Melville, D, Soph.
Courtney Quinn, Ward Melville, M/D, Sr.
Carina Ramirez, Massapequa, M, Sr.
