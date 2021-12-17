Easthampton Sing! maintains success as it reaches sixth year

EASTHAMPTON – As we move closer to a post-pandemic world, Zing! Table tennis is still a center for community engagement, five and a half years after its existence.

A table tennis center is still quite unique to the area, and Zing! Owner Noel Abbot is committed to welcoming as many people as possible, even those with little or no experience in the sport.

According to Abbott, the idea of ​​Zing! and his love for table tennis started when he was growing up a passion for racket sports. “Racquet sports saved my life as a kid,” Abbott said in an interview with… Publish Reminder. The owner added that he brought 40 years of coaching and other experience within the sport into the creation of the center.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving night in 2014, and Sing! was officially set in motion after Abbott picked up a paddle for the first time in decades and found a table in his sister-in-law’s basement. The center was born.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Abbott, who moved to the Valley to officially kick-start his newfound passion for playing and teaching the sport. Before moving to the Valley, Abbott worked extensively in strategic planning, executive coaching and training. He was a strategic planner, program leader, and mentor at Kripalu Center, a world-renowned yoga and health retreat in Western Mass.

In addition, Abbott chaired the Select Board in Rowe and worked for WiredWest, an organization that provides high-speed internet to communities in the region that need it. He began selling ping-pong tables from Germany at Eastworks in Easthampton and opened the center in the Keystone Mills Building at 122 Pleasant St. in the summer of 2016.

“It took me about a year and a half” [to open]just because I was the second tenant in a huge industrial building that was being renovated,” said Abbott.

The center is approximately 3,800 square feet in size and features eight indoor professional tables, according to Abbott. It also contains a lounge where events and parties are usually held. They also have a pro shop with gear for all levels of play, from beginner to custom paddles, balls, nets, T-shirts and other accessories. People get professional help in the pro shop as well as the opportunity to test the gear before buying. In the play area, glare-free LED lights are planted directly below a 15-foot ceiling, and the tables are spaced far enough apart for an efficient space.

The center hosts birthdays, weddings, fundraisers, graduations, reunions, rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, and other types of table tennis parties. sing! offers half or full facility rentals, with options for coaching, skill games and mini-tournaments. They also offer gift cards of any amount. Outside of Abbott, the center has a small team, with a few coaches and desk clerks.

Currently Sing! has seven round robin competitions for people of different experience levels that meet every week. According to an Abbott scheme, six of the seven are generally welcome for everyone, and one of them is for the Zing! Advanced League and mainly for experienced competitive players. The cost to participate in a round robin is $10, and members play for free or at their member rate. At the moment there is no competition for beginners, but Abbott said he is considering adding one. The center also hosts a women’s evening.

sing! is also looking for sanctioned tournaments in 2022, as well as a Friday Family Night with music and food, and expanding the number of parties offered at Zing!.

“The most important thing about Zing! not only is it a place to play table tennis, but it is also a place where people come and are made very welcome,” said Abbott. “It’s about a lot of things… it’s also about people who have never played before coming in and learning about the joys of the sport.”

The center had to close on March 14, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in June 2020, Abbott began offering limited outdoor play at two tables for a few more months before returning to eight tables indoors.

“I had incredible help with the initial design of Zing! which is arguably the finest table tennis center in the country,” says Abbott. “Great help from Zing’s loyal membership base! in refining the physical facility and supporting guests who drop by as Zing! is not staffed.”

The fast-growing center has just organized its second trainer training with a national coach. They also just completed training for coaches developing table tennis programs in Holyoke schools through the American Youth Table Tennis Organization. sing! also organized training for National Collegiate Table Tennis Association coaches in the summer of 2018.

Abt said everyone is welcome and the center is currently looking for students aged 8-13 who are interested in learning the sport.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Zing! expand and re-develop the Junior Program, which was halted by COVID [-19] and taking a compatible partner(s) to help me Sing! and potentially expanding his brand to other US cities,” Abbott said, adding that he’s also looking for a compatible website — which should be done in the coming weeks.

For more information on what Zing! offers, interested parties can call 203-5942. The center is staffed Tuesday through Sunday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and is available to members 24/7. At the very least, while Abbott is developing a new website, people can visit zingtt.com to learn more about pricing.