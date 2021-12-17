Oregon State Releases Football Schedule for 2022





Football

December 16, 2021 Athletic Communication

CORVALLIS, Or. Six games at Reser Stadium and a matchup at Portland’s Providence Park mark Oregon State’s 2022 football schedule, which was released Thursday. Oregon State opens its slate for 2022 when hosting Boise State on September 3. That will be followed by a matchup on Sept. 10 at Fresno State the Beavers’ first since 2003. Oregon State ends non-conference action on Sept. 17 when it takes on Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. It is the first-ever meeting between the Beavers and Bobcats. The Beavers have five conference games at the Reser Stadium. OSU opens Pac-12 play September 24 vs. USC. Oregon State also hosts Washington State on October 15 and Colorado on October 22. The Beavers will face California at Corvallis Nov. 12 before concluding the regular season against Oregon at Reser Stadium on Nov. 25. Oregon State’s first road game comes in Utah on October 1. The Beavers then head to the Bay Area to play at Stanford on October 8. OSU’s last two road games include matchups in Washington on November 5 and in the state of Arizona on November 19. Priority access to the Montana State game is available now through March 31, 2022. Single game tickets for the game versus Montana State will be available to non-season ticket holders beginning in May 2022. Oregon State 2022 Football Schedule September 3 Boise State

September 10 in the state of Fresno

September 17 vs. the state of Montana (Portland)

24 Sept. USC

October 1 in Utah

October 8 in Stanford

October 15 Washington State

October 22 Colorado

29 Oct DAY WEEK

November 5 in Washington

November 12 California

November 19 in Arizona State

November 25 Oregon (Friday) Oregon State Schedule Notes – The Beavers open in-house for the third time in the past four seasons.

– The match-up with Boise State is OSU’s first since 2016 in Corvallis. The teams have met nine times before; Oregon State has a 5-4 advantage. The Beavers are 3-1 at home against Boise State.

Oregon State will play its first regular-season game in Portland since 1986 against UCLA when they face Montana State on September 17.

– OSU and Montana State never played.

– The Beavers welcome both Colorado and USC for the first time since 2018.

– Oregon State and Fresno State last played in Fresno in 2003. The Bulldogs have the all-time series advantage, 8-5 and 6-0 in games played in Fresno.

– The Fresno State matchup is the Beavers’ first at a Mountain West Conference school since they played in Nevada in 2018.

Oregon State will play for the first time since the 2018 season. The Beavers hosted both the Cardinal and Sun Devils in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

– Oregon State and Washington will both bid farewell on October 29 before playing in Seattle on November 5. No other teams have a bye weeks prior to playing the Beavers.

Oregon State opens and closes a regular 12-game home season for the first time since 2014 (excluding 2020 when Covid-19 forced the schedule adjustment).

– Arizona and UCLA are the Beavers' two Pac-12 missed opponents.

