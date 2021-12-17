More problems for Cricket SA as Social Justice and Nati…

Former Head of the Legal Department of the International Cricket Councils (ICC), David Becker, has given a critical assessment of the process of social justice and nation-building conducted by the Ombudsman, Attorney Dumisa Ntsebeza SC. He also represents current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

Becker and several unnamed attorneys involved called the process and report flawed and questioned whether CSA can actually implement the preliminary findings and recommendations contained therein.

The 235-page final report was submitted by the Ombudsman to the CSA board on 10 December. It was highly critical of CSA and senior staff for claiming they engaged in harmful behavior.

IIt finds that CSA, as well as current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and Proteas head coach Mark Boucher, as well as former star batter AB de Villiers, have been guilty of harmful conduct.

But an 18-page letter sent to CSA on behalf of several respondents questions the impartiality, independence and due process of the SJN, which cost CSA R7.5 million in six months.

The conclusion that the findings in the report are preliminary is worrying. Some of these findings are very far-reaching and significant, the letter said.

With respect, how can a finding of, for example, racism be preliminary? Either it is a finding or it is not a finding. If it is preliminary (and if more work is needed, as suggested by the Ombudsman in paragraphs 439 and 442 of his report to reach appropriate conclusions), this report should not be accepted in its current form.

Iafter a separate statement, Becker questions the dual role played by lawyers Sandile July and Sandile Tom as both legal advisers to the ombudsperson and then, as signatories to the complainants’ heads, the legal documents submitted on behalf of a group of complainants in the closure of evidence.

“Questions have been rightly raised about the dual role played by the Ombudsman’s lawyers, as it turned out that they not only advised the Ombuds, but at the same time drafted and submitted discussion leaders on behalf of the complainants, Becker said.

The apparent conflict is even more poignant when one considers that more than 250 paragraphs of the complainants’ heads of argument have simply been cut and pasted word for word, directly into the Ombudsman’s report. This arguably undermines the Ombudsman’s independence and calls into question the integrity of the report and the trial.

Accusations of racial prejudice

Smith and De Villiers have been accused of racist action in terms of team selection, while Boucher was cited by former teammate Paul Adams as one of several players who called him brown shit in a modified version of a popular song during a team meeting. Boucher admitted to being involved in a responding affidavit and apologized.

But the SJN report was critical of the apology. According to the report, Boucher showed a lack of sensitivity and understanding of the racist undertones.

Because of the history of this country, the seriousness of calling people nicknames with racial connotations will not weigh the same for black people. It is disappointing that Mr Boucher does not seem to appreciate this striking common understanding.

Smith, along with the Proteas roster in 2012, is accused of blocking former wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekiles from the test team. The implication is that Smith, as captain, blocked Tsolekiles’ path because he was black.

It is difficult to rule out that Mr Tsolekile’s race has been the main reason why he failed in the Proteas, the report said. CSA, Mr Graeme Smith and a number of selectors at the time have failed Mr Tsolekile and many black players of his day in many ways.

The panel’s decision was totally irrational and showed clear signs of systemic racism.

In another incident, according to the testimony of former selector Hussein Manack at the SJN, De Villiers is accused of blocking the path of black batter Khaya Zondos to the Proteas team.

De Villiers, as One-Day International captain, apparently insisted that Dean Elgar be chosen over Zondo. De Villiers went over the head from then-Coordinator of Selectors Linda Zondi to CEO Haroon Lorgat to ensure that decision was made. Manack acquitted himself, saying he was being pressured to choose Elgar.

The report, regarding this incident, says De Villiers went over Zondis’ head: Just to ensure that a black player is not placed in a position that he believes requires more experience. The only reasonable conclusion is that Mr. De Villiers discriminated against Mr. Zondo on unfair grounds.

These are both serious allegations, which Smith and De Villiers were unable to refute in the trial.

Material Concerns About SJN

Becker fired back at the allegations. Becker said he and several other attorneys representing different respondents, raised material concerns about the integrity of the process to CSA.

The SJN trial was undoubtedly an important one for South African cricket, Becker said in a statement. However, CSA will have to consider a number of fundamental shortcomings in the ombuds process, which have been highlighted by several respondents.

For example, how do you make far-reaching and public findings of racial prejudice against certain people and say in the same breath that they are preliminary, as the Ombudsman has done?

How is CSA expected to implement those findings when the Ombudsman says he cannot make final findings in a case where the evidence from both the alleged victims and the alleged perpetrators has not been tested?

Why has the evidence not been properly tested? The Ombudsman had the opportunity to question the witnesses under the mandate and did not take that opportunity, Becker said. It was his trial.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of a fair trial. Important questions will need to be asked as to why certain respondents were not properly informed about the allegations against them, as required, Becker said.

It appears that several people against whom the findings of racism have been made have not been properly informed of the allegations against them by the Ombudsman’s office, Becker said. If so, this is very serious and the findings against them will eventually have to be withdrawn or set aside.

De Villiers also denied the allegations in a statement from his agent. I fully supported the goals of Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation Building process, to ensure equal opportunity in our game, said De Villiers.

However, throughout my career I have expressed honest cricket opinions based only on what I thought was best for the team, never based on anyone’s race. That’s the fact.

The final report is also disappointing in the way it handles allegations of bias against the South African Cricketers Association (Saca). Several complainants alleged that Saca was not serving their interests, to which Saca responded in a lengthy 250-page affidavit. But the final SJN report covers Sacas submissions in a few lines.

Smiths and Bouchers roles in CSA structure

The final SJN report is also critical of the process leading to Smith’s appointment as CSA director of cricket in late 2019, and of Boucher’s subsequent appointment as head coach of Proteas by Smith.

The report says there were procedural errors in the appointment of Smith who, in his role as director of cricket, subsequently appointed Boucher as head coach.

Smith was headhunted for the role, which is not uncommon for such senior positions. Former President Chris Nanzani said in an affidavit that the board of directors had approved both Smith and Boucher’s appointments.

The SJN report also accuses Smith of racist behavior for refusing to cooperate with then-CEO Thabang Moroe. Moroe was subsequently fired and found not to have acted in the best interests of CSA, as described in the Fundudzi . forensic report .

Becker challenges the conclusion that Smith’s opposition to Moroe was racially motivated.

Some of the findings are completely questionable and unfounded, Becker said in his statement. For example, in finding that Smith’s refusal to work under Moroe demonstrates his racial bias against black leadership at CSA, the Ombudsman is simply ignoring the fact that Smith has spent the past year working very happily and successfully under current CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

Since his appointment in December 2019, he has also worked with three black CSA presidents.

As for his nomination, Smith has not named himself. The evidence clearly shows that his appointment was endorsed by the selection panel and approved by the entire CSA board, CSA President Chris Nenzani, CFO Pholetsi Moseki, the Acting CEO, HR Head Chantal Moon and Legal Officer and Company Secretary Welsh Gwaza.

Ntsebeza has asked for the cricket ombudsman’s office to be made permanent, but that is unlikely if legal issues continue to arise.

CSA Board Chair Lawson Naidoo said: We look forward to the report and will engage with it and its recommendations to ensure that we are indeed taking the game of cricket on a new and different path. We are therefore committed to looking at the findings and recommendations with an open mind. We will view the report objectively, bearing in mind our social justice obligations and our duties as guardians of the game in the Republic of South Africa. DM

