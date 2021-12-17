WSU Football Schedule 2022: Apple Cup Set For… A Saturday?





We’ve known the opponents of the 2022 Washington state football schedule for a while, but now we know the dates, as the Pac-12 released all of its schedules on Thursday, and it includes two long-sought changes for the Cougars: the team will hit the road at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday before returning for an Apple Cup on Saturday after the holiday. The season kicks off on Labor Day weekend with what should be a warm-up against FCS Idaho, but then competition quickly turns stiff as the team travels to Wisconsin for the front of a house and home with the Badgers. The Cougs last played against Wisconsin in 2007, losing 42-21 to Madison in the opening game of the final season to Bill Dobas. The Cougs will then return home for three consecutive years, beginning with the completion of the non-conference schedule with the Colorado State Rams and their new coach, Jay Norvell. (To my knowledge we’ve never played against the Rams and you can’t convince me otherwise.) Then there’s a couple of Pac-12 North fights ahead against Oregon and Cal, we can guess one of those probably as Homecoming will end . WSU then hits the road for a few first to Los Angeles, where former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley de USC Trojans, then to Corvallis where recently extended coach Jonathan Smith will attempt to finally defeat WSU before taking a breather with a goodbye at the end of October. The Cougars then alternate home and road games the rest of the way, (finally) welcoming Utah on Halloween(ish) weekend, then going to Stanford, then hosting state of Arizona (love those November games against schools in Arizona), then leave town for Tucson (on the no-student weekend!) before returning for Saturday’s presumably extinct Apple Cup against Washington. It looks like the Utah is a candidate to be moved to Thursday or Friday; both teams parted ways the week before, so that would make a lot of sense. The school news release also includes this disclaimer: additional games are selectable by the Pac-12s television partners and will be rescheduled for Thursday or Friday, so let’s hope they aren’t talking about the Apple Cup. Thoughts?

