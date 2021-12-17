Sports
Leylah Fernandez, coach dad looks to build on her dazzling breakout year
Leylah Fernandez took the tennis world by storm in 2021, culminating in a years-long run at the US Open that won her the hearts, attention and respect of audiences around the world.
Starting with a third roundup set from then-No. 3Naomi Osaka defeated four top-20 players (three in the top five), en route to the final before falling to Toronto-born Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.
Despite the breakthrough season, which included her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title in March, the 19-year-old was pleased with her mental strength but not content with missing out on her lofty goals.
“I think I did well towards the end. I was able to come back after some tough months and that’s what I was most proud of,” the Laval, Que. native told CBC Sports.
“The biggest improvement I’ve [made]used to be [being] being able to forget that mentality of forgetting the past matches, forgetting the past results and just focus on the tournament that’s going on right now.”
VIEW | Leylah Fernandez, Dad Joins CBC Sports to Discuss Her Breakthrough Year:
Beginning the year as the 88th-ranked women’s singles player with a goal of reaching the top 10 by the end of the year, the now No. 24-ranked Fernandezhas always believed in her ability to reach heights she could only reach for herself and could see her father Jorge, once a professional soccer player in South America, who is also her coach.
The relationship between the two is well documented, but the synergy created is a byproduct of how they live off each other.
“She’s quite a character. She’s incredibly happy all the time, incredibly loving all the time,” he said. “She cares a lot about what’s going on and I think sometimes I get the impression that people think maybe it’s just in. But it’s not, it’s constant. Leylah is the same every day… she’s very genuine.
“If you see it every day, I think it motivates you to be a better person, just in general. If this girl who works like crazy can still get it right at everything, so can we.”
For Fernandez, it is the confidence she finds in her father’s presence that motivates her.
“He is my biggest support. He gives me strength and every time I look at him I know I have the confidence to do anything,” she said.
“I have the confidence to tackle any problem that is ahead of me and whatever the outcome, at the end of the day everything will be fine.”
VIEW | Fernandez captures first WTA title at Monterrey Open:
Working on future coaching change
Since their relationship is both personal and professional, Jorge’s goal is not to be her coach forever.
In addition to helping his daughter focus on everything she dreams of now, he wants her to become independent with a team of her own in the near future.
“I have a daughter who believes in my ability to get the best out of her, who believes in my ability to get the best tennis out for her,” Jorge said.
Despite all her early achievements, the goals for the upcoming season have not been lost on the duo.
“My dad and I, that’s the number 1 that hangs on our wall and says, ‘every year we have to finish healthy and still have that love for the sport,'” she said. “Because if you can’t have that love for the sport, it’s so hard to train again, to keep pushing the limits of our physical ability [and]mental capacity, for the next season.
“No. 2, in tennis, finish the year in the top 10, play the WTA Finals. Then win some WTA titles 250s, 500s 1000s, and of course I need to get that Grand Slam under my belt.”
VIEW | Friends of Fernandez, family not surprised by her success:
