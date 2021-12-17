Collection of exemption cables before week 11

Special for Yahoo Sports

Something we feared could happen again is Back to business: Waves of players entering the COVID protocol eventually lead to exhausted rosters or postponements of matches.

The real toll is enormous and should be taken seriously. Its effect on fantasy is unfortunate and completely out of anyone’s control. In weekly formats where the free agent deadline usually closes on Monday, you can only do the best with what you have. For daily collections, the waiver is essential to minimize absences.

And for those who have avoided losing fantasy rosters, I’ll be in touch for upcoming lottery numbers.

With individual and team statuses changing by the hour, be sure to check RotoWire for updates and in-depth material.

There is a chance that at least one of the candidates below will be on the list by the time you read this, but they all represent suitable additions.

(Scheduled rates/statistics as of December 16.)

Forward

Anders Lee, New York (Yahoo: 38%)

The islands still can’t score consistently and that prevents many poolies from adding their assets. Lee was once a 70 to 80 percent player based on top billing and overall contributions. Responsibilities have not necessarily diminished this season, but he is not producing as expected. In fact, Lee hasn’t registered an assist in 19 games. Eight goals, including four in the last four, give him a boost, along with a fair share of shots and hits. They start Thursday in a row of eight in the state, so maybe Lee and others can string together some solid home performances.

Travis Konecny, PHI (Yahoo: 31%)

I was really tempted to join Cam Atkinson (46 percent) as the Flyers representative, but he is too clear on Tuesday after four points and is generally lacking in the non-offensive divisions. While others flock to Atkinson, you can sneak into Konecny ​​at a discounted rate. The latter struggled for most of November but started to turn around with five helpers with three on the powerplay 10 shots, eight PIM and seven hits in five games.

While everyone is out on Cam Atkinson, you should go for Travis Konecny. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Charlie Coyle, BOS (Yahoo: 14%)

Coyle is enjoying his busiest Ice Age season, translating to seven goals and seven assists. Those totals can be boosted with Patrice Bergeron landed on the COVID list, which would temporarily shift Boston’s natives as the No. 1 center of Bruins. There is admittedly less scoring potential without Bergeron and Brad Marchand, although Coyle won’t complain about the extra chances and face-offs.

Jordan Greenway, MIN (Yahoo: 13%)

Whenever I think about playing Greenway, he gets cold or misses a few games. He’s still streaky and doesn’t get big minutes, though a clutch with Joel Eriksson Ek on the front line of the Wild has racked up six points, 11 shots, 20 hits and a plus-7 since Nov. 30. For someone six foot tall with soft hands you would expect Greenway to be more involved for the net on the men’s advantage, but still they chose to cram in two large bodies (along with… Marcus Foligno) on the second device.

I’m not a coach, but what about moving one to the leading group?

Max Domi, CLS (Yahoo: 10%)

Domi has had some health problems since he came from Montreal, which unfortunately has hurt his fantasy profile. The talent is undeniable; after all, he scored 72 points in 2018-19. And it only took Domi in his second game after returning to show his skills with a goal and two assists. A few outs since, however, he’s been on the prowl again in the past week and a bit on six points out of five. Domi may not be recording peak times, but he’s in a top six role with a chance to stay if he maintains his recent excellence.

Connor Brown, OTT (Yahoo: 8%)

No one could have predicted that the Sens would score eight goals in Florida on Tuesday, but there they teased the Atlantic Division powerhouse with six unanswered to end the game. At the forefront of the attack were most of the usual suspects, but with a trio of assists, Brown was lurking. That gives him 12 this season, just two less than his total from last year. Perhaps Brown’s biggest secret is that he skates more than 20 minutes per outing, including two plus on each special team unit.

Anton Lundell, FLA (Yahoo: 5%)

Lundell was already rising in the world as a result of Alexander Barkovy‘s absence, but that position can be strengthened with the news Sam Bennett has been added to the COVID protocols. The recently 20-year-old has wasted no time since he was drafted 12th overall in 2020, with back-to-back two-point attempts to start December, amassing 18 shots, eight blocks and 46 faceoff wins in seven appearances.

Tanner Pearson, VAN (Yahoo: 4%)

The Canucks were thought to be in the midst of another widespread player shortage, though it was announced that no new cases have been reported, so they are scheduled to play in San Jose on Thursday night. If Pearson is available, he qualifies as a decent addition with a place on the first power play and equally strong experience with JT Miller and Brock Boeser. The 21 shots, 12 hits and seven blocks at 17:19 over the last seven games should further convince you to fit him somewhere on your roster.

defenders

Jared Spurgeon, MIN (Yahoo: 54%)

I’m technically breaking the 50 percent rule with Spurgeon, but that’s only because I think he should be way more covered. He has clearly dropped to this level after recently missing eight games, although he has already picked up his old responsibilities and provided three assists on Sunday. You won’t find another blueliner playing quarterbacks the first power play on one of the league’s most dynamic strikes (the Wild is second in average goals scored).

Erik Johnson, CO.L. (Yahoo: 38%)

It’s astonishing when you realize that Johnson has been with the Avs for over 11 seasons, considering he’s been largely invisible for the last half-decade. But due to injuries Devon Toews and Bowen Byram, the first choice from 2006 is again offensively relevant. With Colorado scoring in bunches, Johnson scored a goal and three helpers in a three-game span. In his last six games, he has scored 12 shots, a plus-6, 13 hits and 10 blocks in over 19 minutes a night. The secondary man advantage spot won’t last long, though Johnson’s worth is mostly in his secondary stats.

Nicolas Haag, VGK (Yahoo: 22%)

Now in his third year at Vegas, Hague is finally taking advantage of the offensive advantage he showed in the juniors. Twelve points isn’t much, but what’s more important is that he does this in a top four role next to Alex Pietrangelo. The Hague has also been central in many categories since mid-November with 40 shots, 20 PIM, a plus-11, 26 blocks and 13 hits. With the Golden Knights back at full strength up front, they will be scoring plenty of goals and Hague will definitely be in the mix.

Damon Severson, NJ (Yahoo: 3%)

The Devils were a defensive mess, with 34 goals in their last eight games. That didn’t stop Severson from pocketing a few pucks and firing 20 shots at the net during the same period. He was also no liability in the plus-minus department (zero) compared to Dougie Hamilton and Ty Smith (at a combined minus-15). While that stat may not be a good indicator, at the very least Severson is reliable for delivering a nice chunk of blocks and a usable number of points as part of Jersey’s backup man advantage.

goalkeepers

Charlie Lindgren, STL (Yahoo: 17%)

Lindgren was called up at the beginning of the following month Jordan Binnington health and safety protocols in place. And when Ville Husso went down last Sunday with a lower body problem, the former Hab stepped in and took the win. Lindgren put in an impressive AHL run this season and continued it with the Blues by going 4-0 with a 1.29 GAA and a 0.956 save percentage. Those stats will no doubt decline and Binnington or Husso should be back in the next week, but you have to consider Lindgren fits somewhere after an impressive debut.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF (Yahoo: 7%)

Like Lindgren, Luukkonen has taken advantage of multiple goalkeeper injuries in Buffalo to put in ridiculously good numbers in four games (1.98, 0.939), including a bad luck loss to Washington and an outstanding road win in Winnipeg, where he retired with 34 from 36 shots. The Sabers’ only other active netminder is newcomer Malcolm Subban and he only played 50 minutes. With the club going nowhere (again) this year and two mediocre veterans (Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarskic) representing their original starters, Luukkonen will no doubt pick up many starts throughout the campaign.

(Players to consider from previous columns: Nazem Kadri, Joel Eriksson Ek, Brandon Saad, Jared McCann, Lucas Raymond, Nico Hischier, Ryan Johansen, Trevor Zegras, Nino Niederreiter, Mats Zuccarello, Tim Stutzle, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Johnsson, Evan Rodrigues , Boone Jenner, Troy Terry, Matt Duchene, Jesper Bratt, Ondrej Kase, Anthony Cirelli, Dawson Mercer, Sonny Milano, Jamie Drysdale, Moritz Seider, Shayne Gostisbehere, Scott Perunovich, Jake Bean, Evan Bouchard, Vince Dunn, Mikkojskinen, Nedeljkovicen , Jake Oettinger, James Reimer, Anton Forsberg)