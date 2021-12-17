Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open enters knockout stage





With the conclusion of the group matches at the 3rd Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open, today begins the knockout round of the competition to separate the contenders from the contenders. Teslim Balogun’s Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall in Lagos was besieged by players from across the country, including the visiting Benin Republic team that took part in the 45 events of the three-day tournament. The top tiers in each class had easy passage to the knockout stages, while players looking to beat the established players also failed. One of the top seeds still vying to keep her title is Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, who vowed to keep the precious medal. 19-year-old Ikpeoyi, who has made the top 10 in the world rankings based on her performance in France as her first international tournament, believes no one can stop her from taking the podium again this year. Bronze medalist at the 2021 French Para Open said she is ready to give her best as more players look to her title this year. I’m all set to keep my title, but from what I’ve seen so far, it won’t be easy as other players are working hard to replace me. They have seen that I have traveled abroad for my first international tournament and they also want to play at an international level. But I’m all set, because nothing can stop me from getting the best medal in my class again, she said. However, she called for more support for the athletes, especially in terms of organizing more tournaments that would give the players a chance to showcase their talents to the national handlers. I think we can have more of this tournament early next year because we can’t just train without competing against ourselves to establish our level and quality in international tournaments. I also have to commend the organizers and sponsors as they deem it appropriate to support the organization of the championships and I hope they have come to stay with para-athletes, Ikpeoyi added. The three-day tournament is organized by the Sunday Odebode Sports Foundation with technical support from NTTF in conjunction with the Lagos State Sports Commission and the grand final takes place on Saturday, December 18, with the winners in each class taking home mouthwatering prizes. Similar: Like it Loading…

