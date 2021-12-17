PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Play XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- West Indian Tour of Pakistan, 3rd T20I

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match. They will face each other for the third time in the three-match T20I series.

PAK vs WI Match Details West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

The 3rd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played on December 16 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

This game starts at 6:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the CricketAddictor website.

PAK vs WI Match Preview West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

Pakistan and the West Indies will face each other in the third T20I match at the National Stadium, Karachi on December 16.

Pakistan has won both matches of this series so far, the first T20I by a margin of 63 runs and the second by a margin of 9 runs.

After winning the first T20I, Pakistan won the toss and batted first in the second T20I. They ended up scoring 172 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan piled up 38 runs while Shadab Khan made a cameo of 12-ball 28 runs towards the end. Odean Smith picked up a few scalps while other bowlers picked a wicket each.

The West Indies gave chase, falling 9 runs behind goal, despite a 67 from opener Brandon King and 35 from bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd. Shaheen Afridi chased 3 wickets in the 17th over from the chase to derail the Windies batting. Nawaz, Harir Rauf and Wasim Jr each took 2 wickets.

Pakistan has secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and hopes to launder the money West Indies in the third game.

PAK vs WI Match Weather Forecast West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

The temperature is expected to hover around 20C on match day, with a humidity of 40% and a wind speed of 15-18 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation on match day.

PAK vs WI Match Pitch Report West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

The National Stadium, Karachi, is a strike-friendly surface and is expected to support the batters here again. Pacers can get some help in the second half of the game, while spinners can come in handy again in the first few overs. The presence of dew can make hunting easier.

Average 1st innings score:

The average score in the first innings on this wicket is 165.

Record of chasing teams:

The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 60 on this land.

PAK vs WI Match Injury Update West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

(Will be added when there is an update)

PAK vs WI Match Probable XIs West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

West IndiesBrandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Babar Azam is the currently ranked 3 batsman in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings. Although he didn’t come in handy in the first two matches, given his caliber, he will still remain a crucial fantasy pick for this match.

Mohammad Rizwan averages close to 50 in this size and has shown great consistency in recent times. Coming from 116 runs from 2 games, he can make another significant impact.

Shaheen Shah Afridic has scalped 45 wickets in 39 matches so far and will continue to be a crucial addition to the fantasy side for this match as well. He has picked 4 wickets in the two matches so far and could prove effective again here.

Shadab Khan has made an impact in this series thus far, taking 3 wickets in the first game and scoring a crucial 28 off 12 balls in the second game. He will be a safe choice here.

Brandon King comes from 67 of 43 balls in the second game and can again make a huge impact with the bat in this game.

PAK vs WI Match Captain and Vice Captain Choices West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

Captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan

Vice Captain Odean Smith, Brandon King

Featured Play XI No.1 for PAK vs WI Dream11 Team:

goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen Babar Azam , Brandon King, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounder Odean Smith (vc), Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Shadab Khan

bowlers Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Featured Play XI No.2 for PAK vs WI Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Nicholas Pooran

batters Babar Azam, Brandon King, Darren Bravo

Allrounders Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Shadab Khan (vc)

bowlers Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Oshane Thomas

PAK vs WI Match Expert Advice West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be among the cautious captaincy picks for both the minor leagues and the mini major leagues. Romario Shepherd and Shadab Khan will be one of the promising captains for the major leagues in this match. Akeal Hosein and Oshane Thomas are again among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

PAK vs WI Match Probable Winners West Indies Tour of Pakistan 3rd T20I:

Given the team combinations, recent forms and home advantage, Pakistan is expected to win this match quite convincingly as well.