By The Numbers: Chiefs Face Chargers On Thursday Night Football





The AFC West takes center stage during Thursday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET on FOX) in a crucial league game. The Chargers will aim to complete a season’s win for the Chiefs and exclusively take first place in the AFC West with a win, while KC will aim to extend its streak of six wins. Here are the numbers you need to know for Chiefs-Chargers. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-5)

8:20 PM ET on FOX Matchup: The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 30-24 in Week 3. The Chargers have won back-to-back matchups against the Chiefs for the first time since winning four times in a row from 2012 to ’13. The Chiefs have not lost three consecutive games to the Chargers under Andy Reid, who has been the Chiefs head coach since 2013. This is the third match-up between Justin Herbert and Patrick mahomes. They split the two previous games. 10: The Chiefs have kept three direct opponents under 10 points for the first time since 1997 (they have kept each of the last three opponents to nine points). 17: The Chiefs are the only NFL team this season to have six consecutive opponents of 17 points or less. 90: Tyreek Hills 90 receptions this season is the most in a single season by a Chiefs wide receiver. Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez each had higher single season totals for the Chiefs as tight ends, with Kelce holding the franchise season record of 105 receptions. 7: With a win, the Chiefs will take 10 wins for the seventh straight season. They currently have the longest active streak of six consecutive seasons. 30: Justin Herbert has 30 passing touchdowns this season. He is the first player in NFL history to have 30 or more passing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. He needs just four passing TDs to match the Chargers’ franchise record of one season. 39: Herbert (8,158 passing yards) is 39 yards away from breaking Andrew Lucks’ NFL record for most passes in a player’s first two seasons (8,196). 4-1: The Chargers are 4-1 in their last five Thursday night games. Get more out of the National Football League Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more.

