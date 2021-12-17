This Week in CCHA Hockey: With the End of the First Half, Revamped Conference Showing Parity with Everyone’s Game – College Hockey

Now that the first season of the CCHA with a new look is halfway through, I find that things in the league so far are going as expected.

Sure, there may have been a few surprises. I don’t think anyone had Northern Michigan Minnesota Duluth on their bingo map, but for the most part things are largely where I expected them to be when the season started. (That is, six of the eight teams are currently in the place I predicted they would be when the season ends.)

Minnesota State is still the class of the conference, but after that, the middle of the conference is still everyone’s game. And there’s still a lot of season left, so maybe, just maybe, the second half will bring a few more surprises. (It’s very likely, actually.)

So I thought maybe it would be a good idea to take a snapshot of the league and see where each team stands and what they need to do in the second half. Think of it as a Christmas present to them from a person who isn’t 100 percent qualified to give advice.

1. State of Minnesota

Predicted finish: First

file: 16-4-0 (12-2-0)

The story so far: It’s safe to say that the Mavericks are the class of the CCHA. They have beaten every team in the conference at least once, beating their closest competitors in the standings (Bemidji State and Michigan Tech), and their only conference losses were by one goal on the road (against Lake Superior State and Ferris State). They’ve been dominant most of the time, and they’re the top-ranked team for a reason.

What do they need?: Just keep winning. Right now, the Mavs are 11 points ahead of Bemidji State thanks to their sweep over the weekend. They are 12 at Michigan Tech. While both the Beavers and Huskies have both games in hand and another straight match-up with the Mavericks, if MSU continues to win, the chances of their team catching up will be very slim as the season ends.

2. State of Bemidji

Predicted finish: Second

file: 10-8-0 (8-4-0)

The story so far: The Beavers had a chance to lead Minnesota State in the CCHA standings last weekend, but couldn’t find their scoring touch and were swept, losing 5-1 and 3-1 to Bemidji. With an 8-4 conference record they have been decent but not great, have been able to beat the teams they should have beaten below them in the standings and split series with Tech and Bowling Green which is to be expected for a team that is vying for second place at the moment.

What do they need?: Wins at home. The Port of Beavers didn’t play much at home, but they haven’t taken advantage of the few home games they’ve had. Currently they are only 2-6-0 on the home ice (conversely they are very good on the road at 8-2-0). With nine games left at the Sanford Center after the break, the Beavers must make sure they run their business better at home if they’re going to have a shot at taking down Minnesota State.

3. Michigan Tech

Predicted finish: Third

file: 10-7-0 (7-5-0)

The story so far: As with Bemidji State, the Huskies were good, but not overwhelming. After starting the season with a Wisconsin road sweep, Tech hasn’t been able to put together sustained momentum that they haven’t won more than two in a row, but the good news is they’ve also been able to put together no more than two in a row. lost two in a row. One point behind BSU going into the holidays is about as expected.

What do they need?: Some winning streaks. Every time the Huskies won twice in a row this season, they lost the next game. They won at home to St. Thomas last weekend, including a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday to survive a comeback from Tommie, so getting two more wins at the Great Lakes Invitational after Christmas would be a great start .

4. Lake Superior State

Predicted finish: Fourth

file: 11-10-1 (7-7-0)

The story so far: The epitome of streaky: The Lakers had a run of seven undefeated games in October and early November, immediately followed by five losses in a row. Then they turned and defeated the state of Minnesota. They were 3-1 in December, marked by a Northern Michigan win last week, which is why they are just three points behind Tech for third and four behind Bemidji for second.

What do they need?: To stop streaking. That sounds easier than it being very easy for a team to get swept twice in a row and find themselves in the middle of a four-game losing streak. The Lakers have 12 games left after the break, with an equal number at home and away. And they don’t have to play against Minnesota State anymore.

5. Bowling Green

Predicted finish: sixth

file: 8-5-3 (6-5-1)

The story so far: BGSU’s first half of the season isn’t technically over yet, they have a home this week and a home with instate rivals Ohio State, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons have surprised a lot of people (me included) . I think many were so shocked by the number of players who left the program that we forgot how well Ty Eigner (and before him Chris Bergeron) did to build a program with so many solid deep players who could intervene immediately.

What do they need?: A better record in conference play. As you can see, the Falcons are so far undefeated against non-conference opponents. That’s good for the CCHAs Pairwise, but they’ve had a hard time with CCHA play. A few more wins against the bottom half of the table and maybe a win against Mankato or Bemidji would do BG a world of good if they want to bring home ice cream for the play-offs.

6. Northern Michigan

Predicted finish: Fifth

file: 10-8-1 (6-7-1)

The story so far: The Wildcats were the talk of the town last week, after beating then-highest-ranked Minnesota Duluth at home. It was a statement series for a program that was about to come back in recent seasons. Those good feelings in Marquette didn’t last long. They were swept by Lake Superior State at Sault Ste. Marie the following weekend, failing to capitalize on the momentum UMD may have given them. So while NMU has had victories over some big opponents not in the conference (UMD and BU), they haven’t gained much ground in the conference, which is why they are in fifth place.

What do they need?: Coherence. No one expects a team to win every game, but losing those two games at Lake State like they did (7-2 and 4-1) is definitely not what head coach Grant Potulny wanted to see. Before that series, the Wildcats had gone 8-1-1. A return to that sort of shape would be ideal, but the January schedule scares Colgate, Minnesota State, Michigan Tech and Lake Superior. Even if we get .500 in those games, that would be a long way to get back to the top half of the standings.

7. Ferris State

Predicted finish: seventh

file: 6-14-0 (4-8-0)

The story so far: With six wins this season, the Bulldogs have already increased their 2020-21 win tally sixfold, and they only need one more to match their 2019-20 record. They already have a win against the state of Minnesota, as well as wins over Lake Superior and Bowling Green. Whatever the reason, they are a much better team halfway through the season than they were all through the previous season.

What do they need?: Another win or two. No coach wants a moral victory and I’m sure Bob Daniels would prefer his team battle it out for the league titles now, but as the Bulldogs are in the middle of a program it’s a great achievement to see their win tally over the years. to surpass. . Given who they’ve already beaten and what their schedule looks like (six more home games, four against teams they’ve already beaten), a season with 10 wins isn’t out of the question.

8. St. Thomas

Predicted finish: Eighth

file: 1-19-0 (1-13-0)

The story so far: Everyone knew it would be a challenge for the Tommies in their first year in Division 1, so their record and results were no surprise. Their only win this season a 5-2 win against Ferris State was no fluke, and while they have been blown away by the usual suspects on a few occasions, more often than not they were relatively close.

What do they need?: Patience. The Tommies weren’t expected to do much this season, but they’ve had some encouraging results in the games they’ve lost. Take, for example, last week against Michigan Tech. The Tommies, trailing 3-1 in the third, scored twice in the last five minutes to force extra time. The Huskies briefly scored the game winner in overtime, but those kinds of games prove that the Tommies do have what it takes at this level. They just have to work harder to get the said results.