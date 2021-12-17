SPLATTER HAUS TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT Tickets, Tue, Dec 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Sports
Event details
The Splatter Pong Fundraiser Classic
Date: Tuesday 28 December | Doors open at 5 p.m. | Tournament starts at 7pm Venue: Splatterhaus – 3108 Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Catering by THE PIZZERIA FACTORY for all guests.
We will also raffle prizes throughout the evening.
Our mission:
The purpose of this event is to bring our community of Splatterhaus family and friends together to enjoy a competitive-style table tennis tournament, while raising proceeds to benefit the Armenian Para-athletic Federation’s efforts in their Paralympic endeavors.
Tournament participation
Register your name through Eventbrite
All 32 tournament participants who registered through Eventbrite must physically check in by 6:00 PM. If you are late, your spot will be assigned to the first person on our walk-in waiting list.
Tournament buy-in: $100 (all buy-ins must be paid at check-in)
Entrants will receive an additional tournament-exclusive T-SHIRT created especially for the event.
Participants will also receive 2 free raffle tickets for prizes awarded on the day of the event.
The winner of the event will receive a special gift basket, organized by SplatterHaus.
Tournament Rules
All 32 entrants will be randomly drawn to determine bracket matchups before the tournament begins.
Round 1 – (32 players)
Sudden death
One match is played to 21, win with 2 *Alternative serve every 5 points
Round 2 – (16 players)
Best of 3 (win 2 out of 3 matches) Each match is played to 11, must win with 2* Alternate serve every 2 points
Round 3 – (8 players)
Best of 3 (win 2 out of 3 matches) Each match is played to 11, must win with 2* Alternate serve every 2 points
Round 4 – (4 players)
Best of 5 (Win 3 out of 5 matches) Each match is played to 11, must win with 2 * Alternate serve every 2 points
Round 5 – (2 players)
Best of 5 (Win 3 out of 5 matches) Each match is played to 11, must win with 2 * Alternate serve every 2 points
Match Play Rules
1. Alternate serves every 5 points during the 1st round, and alternate serves every 2 points during the 2nd round until the 5th round.
Each side of the table alternates five points at a time during the 1st round.
Each side of the table alternates serving two points at once during the 2nd to 5th rounds. Exception example: After a tie of 20-20 or 10-10 (two), the substitute serves on any point.
2. Throw the ball straight up when serving
How do you serve the ball in ping pong?
Hold the ball in your open palm, behind your end of the table. Throw at least 6 straight up and hit it on the way down. It should hit your side of the table and then the other side.
NOTE: Once the ball leaves the server’s hand, it is in play and thus counts as the receiver’s point if the ball is missed or mishit.
3. The service can land anywhere in singles
There is no restriction on where the ball lands on your side or on the opponent’s side of the table. It can bounce on your opponent’s side two or more times (if it does, that’s your point), bounce over the side, or even hit the edge.
4. A serve that hits the net on the way out is a let
Can the ball hit the net in ping pong?
Yes, during a RALLY, if it hits the top of the net and then lands as a legitimate hit. BUT not when serving. If a served ball touches the net on its way in and otherwise legally bounces into play, it is a let serve and over. There is no limit to how often this can happen.
5. Volleys are not allowed
Can you hit the ball before it bounces at ping pong?
New. In regular tennis, you are allowed to volley the ball (hit the ball before it bounces on your side of the net). But in table tennis, this gives your opponent a point. NOTE: If your opponent hits a ball that sails over your end of the table without touching it and then hits you or your paddle, that’s still your point.
6. If your hit bounces off the net by itself, that’s your point
If you hit the ball during a rally or on a service and it bounces back over the net after hitting your opponent’s side of the table (due to extreme spin) without your opponent touching it, that’s your point.
7. Touching the ball with your paddle hand is allowed
What happens if the ball hits your finger or hand during a ping pong rally?
If the ball touches your PADDLE hand and otherwise results in a legal stroke, there is no rule violation and play continues. Your paddle hand includes all fingers and the hand area below the wrist.
But what if the ball hits a player’s body elsewhere during a ping pong rally?
You must not touch the ball with your non-paddle hand for any reason. This gives a point to your opponent. BUT if your opponents hit sails over your side of the table without touching it, and hit any part of you or your paddle, that’s still your point.
8. You are not allowed to touch the table with your non-paddling hand
You may touch the ball or the table with your paddle hand (after inserting it to return a short serve, for example), or other parts of your body. NOTE: If the table moves at all during a rally because of your touch, that’s your opponent’s point.
9. An Edge ball bouncing off the horizontal tabletop is good
An otherwise legal serve or hit can hit the top edge of the horizontal table top and be considered valid even if it bounces sideways. The vertical sides of the table are NOT part of the legal playing surface.
Sources
