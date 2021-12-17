Stinar for 3: What’s going on with Zion Williamson?





Zion Williamson was the most acclaimed college prospect in years when he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. He was a superstar at Duke and helped lead them to the Elite 8, then in his second season in the NBA (last year), he was an NBA All-Star. However, the cornerstone of the franchise has yet to play in a game this season due to recovering from foot surgery, and on December 11, The Athletic’s Shams Chariana and Will Guillory announced that he will no longer be able to play basketball due to pain. That’s why it doesn’t look like Williamson will be back on the field anytime soon. ESPN’s Andrew Lopez also reported on Williamson’s status that same day. What about the situation in Zion? The Pelicans are one of the worst teams in basketball with a record of 9-21 in 30 games, and they didn’t even make the playoffs last year with Williamson and Stan Van Gundy was fired after just one season. Nothing seemed to go right. Now the situation in which Williamson is injured is not necessarily anyone’s fault, but the way his recovery has gone just doesn’t look promising. This is also the same franchise that had another big man in Anthony Davis who was drafted in 2010 with the first overall pick and forced his way out by demanding a trade. At this point in the season, there’s probably no chance the Pelicans would make the playoffs in a deep Western Conference, even if he came back. There isn’t really a reason to play against the 21-year-old this season, even if he’s healthy enough at some point. The question will soon focus on his upcoming free agency. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, and the only way he can get an unrestricted free agent would be to play for the qualifying offer in 2023-24, which is just under $ 17.6 million, according to spotrac. That’s a big amount for one season, and he’s already made a lot of money from endorsements, so it could definitely be an option. However, that never happens where a player of his caliber does, and he has an injury history. Right now the most important thing for him is to get healthy for next season, and for the Pelicans to build this off-season roster that will compliment their star as the clock is ticking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak/podcasts/ben-stinar-and-haley-jordan-sat-down-to-talk-about-zion-williamson-and-the-new-orleans-pelicans-in-the-most-recent-episode-of-stinar-for-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos