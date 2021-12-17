Cricket world in shock over David Warner moment

David Warner fell painfully short in an Ashes century. Image: Getty

Fans and commentators were left in disbelief on Thursday night when David Warner was painfully a century short for the second consecutive test match.

Warner needed painkilling injections to his ribs to get on the pitch before turning one of the most dramatic days of test cricket in Australia into a domination in Adelaide.

‘CAN’T USE IT’: Frustration Grows Over Fresh Ashes DRS Controversy

‘What a farce’: Cricket world rages over Pat Cummins ‘shame’

The Aussie opener reached 95 before knocking out an Ashes century at the Adelaide Oval, before Australia went to stumps at 2-221 on Thursday.

Warner headed for triple figures and seemed barely bothered by England’s attack, only to fire a shot straight at Stuart Broad, while five runs were away from a barrel.

The southpaw has now been fired in successive innings in the 1990s after his knock of 94 in the first Test in Brisbane.

Remarkably, in the 1990s Warner had only been fired once before from Test cricket on his way to the Ashes.

I can not believe it. I am stunned, Australian legend Ricky Ponting said in a commentary for Channel 7.

Shane Warne said on Fox Cricket: I have nothing. I am speechless.

While Mike Atherton said on SEN Radio: “England was on their knees. They can’t believe they picked up Warner. On a bad day, they’re getting a sniff now.”

Warner came into Adelaide just before his fifth Test century.

He has four tons at the Adelaide Oval, the Gabba and Sydney Cricket Ground – his best return on any ground.

The southpaw average in Adelaide is now 81.42.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne punish England

Marnus Labuschagne was also on the cusp of his first round against England, undefeated at 95 after finishing his last 32 balls for just one run under the lights.

Labuschagne and Warner combined for a 174 run second-wicket tie, just hours after Pat Cummins was excluded from the test and confined to his hotel room as a close contact.

Story continues

Steve Smith was also unbeaten on 18 after take back the captaincy from Cummins and wearing the quick blazer to the toss given the short term.

But it was Warner who asserted himself at the Adelaide Oval, as England’s tactics of running into both him and Labuschagne fell short.

After getting hit in the ribs last week and not hitting well since, Warner was wary to start with, taking 20 balls to get off goal in his slowest ever start of an innings.

It came as England’s top 10 overs and last 10 were lively, hitting the bat seven times in the first hour, hitting six balls into the pads and knocking back three reviews.

David Warner walks off the field in disbelief after just missing another century. (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Their only reward, however, was Marcus Harris on three, caught spectacularly by Jos Buttler on Stuart Broad and continued his run of 13 layoffs without reaching 50.

Crucially, though, the 69 overs in between offered nothing for the tourists, with six leg-side tactics that Warner himself admitted he didn’t understand.

Warner’s knockout also came after he scored just 9.5 in the 2019 Ashes, knocked over seven times by Broad, who returned with Anderson in Adelaide.

“If you look at seven layoffs (in England), I probably played some that I didn’t have to,” said Warner.

“But the difference I feel that the length they have bowled here today is not hitting the stumps. That length in England is.

“I went out of my way and Marnus did that too to be able to adapt to leave the ball at a good length.”

Meanwhile, Labuschagne rode his luck, dropped on 21 and 95 by Buttler on chances that should have been taken.

But in between those moments, he rode in style and used the pull shot with success, giving Australia a chance to time their run perfectly on day two.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.