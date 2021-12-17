Like tennis and squash: Padel bounces in the southern suburbs of Perth





Described as a fun, social mix of squash and tennis, the European sport of padel has now made its way south of the Swan River. Popular in Italy, Spain and France, the tennis tweak is played with a low compression ball, stringless rackets and custom fenced courts surrounded by plexiglass and metal mesh walls. Now the European hybrid has found a home at Melville Palmyra Tennis Club, joining similar courts installed in Floreat last year. The new courts south of the river are the brainchild of local tennis stars Zach Itzstein and Ashwin Sharma, who first encountered the sport at a tournament in France. We were staying with friends in a town called Angers and padel is huge there; they have padel courts at many clubs, Sharma said. We tried both and both really liked it. I really liked it; I remember telling Zach this is way more fun than tennis. Australians are really sporty. If you like tennis you will almost certainly like this and we know Australians really love tennis so we thought if we have the chance we would love to bring it back. Itzstein said the game was fun-oriented and a more accessible version than tennis, making it a perfect social sport. It is smaller than a tennis court, but it is always played in doubles. It’s good for teamwork, especially with the smaller track and the fact that it can bounce off the walls like squash makes for fun and exciting rallies, he said. Since it is a small court and there are two people, you have to get away from each other. You have to talk, there is not that dead time between points. Camera icon Local tennis stars Zack Itzstein (left) and Ashwin Sharma on a padel court. Credit: Ben Smith Power doesn’t necessarily win the game; you have to put it in the corner and armpit treatment is another factor that makes it easier. Alex Foster, president of the Melville Palmyra Tennis Club, said they wanted to diversify and offer something different and were excited when Itzstein and Sharma reached out to them. At Melville, we always do things differently. We had the spare room and one lawn, that’s all we had to take out, he said. Tennis can be a bit traditional, but we’ve always been open to other things. The guys came along and there was a point of diversification; that’s what we want to do. We want to focus on it. If you watch it in Spain and South America, it’s all about family involvement and community, getting together, eating together, having a drink, watching and playing.

