Lines, Bets for Kings at Panthers





SUNRISE It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of lineup the Florida Panthers come up with for their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings at the FLA Live Arena. Still sore from an 8-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, the Panthers lost four more players to Covid-19 protocols. There are probably more to come. On Thursday morning, the Panthers had 13 skaters, including Mason Marchment who is still on IR and will be on team training for a while. Among the missing were Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Gus Forsling. Andrew Brunette said those three couldn’t skate. The Panthers issued a pair of recalls from the AHL Charlotte Checkers on Thursday afternoon. Florida has brought in two defenders (Matt Kiersted, Chase Priskie) and two forwards (Cole Schwindt and Grigori Denisenko). Schwindt would make his NHL debut if the game goes according to schedule. For those kids coming up, this is a great opportunity to play in the NHL, Brunette said. We will need them and we will rely on them. They’re probably going to play a little more than they’re used to because we need bodies here. When I’m one of those guys, I’m excited because I get a chance. They worked so hard there to get this opportunity. This game could of course still be delayed, although it seems to be playing with the additions. In a related selection move, goalkeeper Spencer Knight was sent to Charlotte and did not participate in the morning skate. Brunette would not go into detail about any roster moves that have been or will be made. The Kings enter the game after losing 3-2 in extra time to the Lightning on Tuesday. Los Angeles had won the previous two games before going to Tampa. FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK LOS ANGELES KINGS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP 11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 13 Sam Reinhart // 10 Anthony Duclair 20 Aleksi Heponiemi // 15 Anton Lundell // 74 Owen Tippett 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Joe Thornton // 70 Patric Hornqvist 14 Grigori Denisenko // 79 Cole Schwindt // XXXXX 52 MacKenzie Weegar // 4 Olli Juolevic 32 Lucas Carlsson // 22 Chase Priskie 8 Matt Kiersted // XXXXX 72 Sergei Bobrovsky 35 Jonas Johansson Injured: Noel Acciari (LTIR), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Sasha Barkov (IR), Mason Marchment (IR), Maxim Mamin Missing from morning skating: Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano, Gus Forsling Official Covid protocol: Ryan Lomberg, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS LINEUP 9 Adrian Kempe // 11 Anze Kopitar // 23 Dustin Brown 19 Alex Iafallo // 24 Phillip Danault // 33 Viktor Arvidsson 34 Arthur Kaliyev // 89 Rasmus Kupari // 22 Andreas Athanasiou 48 Brendan Lemieux // 12 Trevor Moore // 38 Carl Grunderstrom 33 Tobias Bjornfot // 8 Drew Doughty 86 Christian Wolanin // 3 Matt Roy 6 Olli Maatta // 50 Sean Durzi 32 Jonathan Quick 40 Cal Petersen

