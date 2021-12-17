Hungary for literature: street-side booksellers are thriving in Budapest

The carts are operated by a non-profit organization. It has nine book carts in Budapest squares, from which it sells hardcovers and paperbacks, usually priced at 500 forints ($1.50), with the aim of making reading more accessible to people.

Selling cheap books from a wooden cart designed like an old stagecoach has become an unlikely hit in Budapest.

The storage depot outside Budapest contains thousands of books. Most are donated by or bought from local people. The offer is wide, in subject and language. After being boxed in the depot, the volumes are driven by vans to replenish the stock on the carts.

Each cart is made by the bookshop and is based on the style of the old Budapest stagecoaches, which used to deliver mail to the inhabitants of the city. The carts are painted green and have hatches that open to reveal the bookshelves and large wooden wheels.

On a cold afternoon, the cart in Budapest’s Kalvin Square attracts the attention of many passers-by. Most of the books are in Hungarian, but there is a foreign language section where books are shown in German and English.

Istvan Boda, president of the Kozkincs Association, which operates the book carts, said: “This initiative is part of a reading program. Its main aim is to disseminate culture and literature. It is an educational initiative to promote culture and reading.”

On a typical day, a cart sells between 100 and 150 books. The bestsellers are the classics, both in English and Hungarian.

A philosophy student, flipping through the cart, says, “There are many different books on many different subjects. And they are all very cheap. It promotes books, reading, which is less and less popular these days. There is always a masterpiece, and so it’s worth checking it out every now and then to see if you can find it.”

The weather in Budapest comes with dangers. Bookseller Janossa says, “If it’s really cold, we don’t open because it’s inhumane. When it rains, we cover the books outside, it snows, it rains, the wind, it can be a big enemy.”

Sometimes the best storylines come from book buyers. “It’s really interesting to meet different people,” adds Janossa. “One time I got an offer to fly a jet because I was listening to a customer’s whole life story. I didn’t pick it up, I don’t like flying.”

