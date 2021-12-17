Downs wins at 3 meters, Purdue places 3 top 10





BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Purdus Tyler Downs ripped a pair of 90-point dives in the final to come out victorious in the 3-meter, completing his event victory at USA Diving’s main showcases this year and medaling for the third day in a row at Winter Nationals. Downs secured another place in the FINA World Championships and is now scheduled to represent USA Diving in both 3-meter events when the city of Fukuoka, Japan hosts in May. Greg Duncan (fifth at 3 meters) and Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer (10th by 1 meter) were also top-10 finishers in Thursday’s springboard events. After teaming up with Downs to win the 3-meter synchro competition on Wednesday, Duncan set his sixth career top five show at Winter Nationals. Pfeiffer registered her fifth career in the top-10 at the Winter Nationals. Downs followed 3-meter Olympian Andrew Capobianco with 6.75 points in the cumulative score going into the final, but went on to win by 23.40 points thanks to a career-best list score of 477.40. In June, Downs became an Olympian at age 17, thanks in part to a list score of 463.85 in the event’s final of the US Olympic Team Trials. His list score on Thursday took him to fourth in program history. With scores of 80.60 and 91.80 in the first two rounds of the final, Downs quickly moved to the top of the standings. Just three points separated Downs and Capobianco entering round 5 when Downs ripped his reverse 3 for a list-high score of 92.75 leading to a nice cushion going into the final round. They finished with a total of 897.50 and 874.10 on two lists. Downs improved his preliminary score by 57.3 points. His other 90-point dive was a forward 2 2-twist pike in round 2. He won his third career gold and fifth career medal at the USA Diving Winter Nationals. Jordan Rzepka finished 10th in the 3m qualifying round to give the Boilermakers three of the top 10 qualifiers. But the freshman chose to scratch from the final to focus on Friday’s 10-meter competition. Pfeiffer (+11.3) and Duncan (+9.35) both improved their preliminary scores in the final. Duncan was in a position to take a medal by round 3, but a combined total of 105.75 over rounds 4 and 5 was too much to win, even after a list-high score of 80.50 in sixth and final round. He still managed to reach the 400 points with a list score of 408.05 The USA Diving Winter Nationals continue through Saturday at IU’s Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center. Friday’s events include the women’s 3m and men’s 10m. The action kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. THURSDAY IN USA DIVING WINTER NATIONALS

Men’s 3 meters (6 dives)

Tyler Downs , 897.50 (420.10 Prelim, 477.40 Final) Event Winner

Greg Duncan , 806.75 (398.70 Prelim, 408.05 Final) Finished 5th

Jordan Rzepka , 349.50 finished 10th in the preliminary round, scratched by final

Sam Bennett , 286.60 finished 29th in the preliminary round

Max Showalter (Alum), 244.85 Finished 38th in Prelim

Women’s 1-meter (5 dives)

Emily (Bretscher) Pfeiffer , 477.10 (232.90 provisional, 244.20 final) finished 10th

Sophie McAfee , 204.95 finished 23rd in the preliminary round

Jenna Sonnenberg , 193.90 finished 30th in the preliminary round OTHER SCHEDULE OF PURDUE AT WINTER NATIONALS

Friday December 17th Prelim 3 meters ladies at 10:00 Emily Pfeiffer, Sophie McAfee , Jenna Sonnenberg, Daryn Wright

Prelim 10 meters gentlemen at 13.00 pm Tyler Downs , Jordan kneecap Final 3 meters ladies at 4.30 pm Top 12 in qualifying qualifying round

Final 10 meters men at 17:45 Top 12 in preliminary round

Saturday December 18 Prelim 1 meter gentlemen at 10.00 pm Sam Bennett , Tyler Downs , Greg Duncan , Jordan kneecap Prelim 10 meters ladies at 12:35 pm Sophie McAfee , Maggie Merriman, Maycey Venue, Daryn Wright

Final 1 meter men at 3.55 pm Top 12 in preliminary round

Final 10 meters ladies at 17:45 Top 12 in preliminary round

