Ashes cricket 2021: photo proves England lost the plot, Marnus Labuschagne tactics struck

Englands brain confidence thought it was handsome during the second Test, but one photo shows why Poms was a laughing stock.

England’s woes have been compounded by “bare and stale” tactics, missed opportunities and mind-boggling selection calls when Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner made the visitors pay on day one of the second Test in Adelaide.

Australia kicks off day two at 2/221 and the news is only getting worse for England, with temperatures expected to hit 36 ​​degrees in the South Australian capital.

Thursday was a tough day in the field for England. Despite not letting Australia score freely, Warner hit 95 before making a flyout to Stuart Broad in the covers, while Labuschagne was dropped twice, including an absolute sitter from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler late in the final session, heading to 95 no out of 275 balls.

After dropping spinner Jack Leach despite being told by Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough that it would be a “mistake” to enter the game without a specialist tweaker, England went for a barrage of short balls .

That was a particularly odd approach as Broad and James Anderson – who were both dropped from the first test despite having 1156 test wickets between them – were recalled in Adelaide and are experts at extracting seam and swing when conditions are right. are.

Pink ball bowling under lights would be the best time to move the ball in the air and off the court, but instead of bowling full, the tourists did the opposite.

Speaking after the game of the day, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe championed the plan to dig the ball halfway through the wicket with a stacked field on the leg side, and also stood up for selection talks with the side playing five quick, with captaincy Joe Root’s part-time off-spin offers the only variety.

“No, I think we picked the right team for this match,” said Thorpe. “Actually, I thought we could have graze more over the edge on a different day and it could have been different on the first day.

“(Bowling briefly) distressed. It gives you an option and a way of attacking. I don’t think you can always attack like that because of what it physically takes out of your bowlers. They may all be right arm bowlers, but to me they all have a slightly different style too. We held on well, but we didn’t quite make it today.

“I don’t think our plans were that bad. If we had bowled poorly, we would have gone all day for a lot more. It’s not a matter of feeling sorry for ourselves when we come back in tomorrow, it’s a matter of trying to do similar things and if it’s up to us to turn around, do things for a long time.

“I think you saw that of the two players today, they did well for a long time and you can sometimes take advantage in the last session if you have an attack that is a bit more tired. It’s very important that we can achieve something tomorrow.”

England tactics torn to shreds

England appear to be alone in their belief that they were a winner, as even Warner took aim at the Poms’ short-ball tactics.

In the last Ashes series in England, Warner was Broad’s bunny, who came out at the bowler seven times in 10 innings and scored just 95 runs in five Tests. But he wasn’t challenged enough at a good length as his innings went on.

“That’s a tactic they’ve clearly been trying to pass on to us,” Warner said. “I don’t know why they did that. For us, you have to play every ball on its merits. Obviously here (the boundaries are) short square so you have to back yourself up to have a game plan and stick to it. They also confuse their fields with different field placements and from your perspective it’s about how you’re going to adapt to that situation.

“The length they bowled here today doesn’t hit the stumps. That length there is hitting the stumps in England, and that’s the difference. I hit out of my crease and Marnus did it too to keep the ball at a good length and we made sure the ball would go over the stumps. We learned that from the Gabba.”

Former England captain Michael Atherton said on Sky Sports it has been a “bad day” for England as any optimism from Pat Cummins is ruled out over a Covid-19 fear that “disappeared quickly”.

“Although David Warner struggled, he only scored a single in the first hour. they all looked pretty similar, in a way reminiscent of what they did in 2017 when they said, ‘we’re not going down that path anymore,’ Atherton said.

“Their tactics were barren and stale in the afternoon, reduced to just hitting half way down, lots of men on the leg side and they were on their knees when David Warner gave them their second wicket. They should have had a third, Jos Buttler put one terrible catch down and two fairly straight forward, both against Labuschagne.

Atherton said England had made more selection blunders and failed to pick 150km/h paceman Mark Wood and Leach, who were dropped after Australia crushed him in the Gabba.

Fox Cricket commentator Shane Warne also slammed the roster.

“I’m not sure five seamen is the right choice,” Warne said. ‘On this level field in Adelaide, yes, the rosy pink ball begins to talk and hum, but five sailors? I just think they missed a trick here without playing a spinner.

“Even if they lost a little bit of faith in Jack Leach, which was probably too hard because in Brisbane and Australia they only had 140 on the board, went after him, I think you have to back him up again in the second test match.

“If you don’t support him anymore, at least play (outside the spinner) Dom Bess. Why is he here? They (Australia) have four left-handers in the top seven. If he’s an off spinner, he turns it away from the lefties.

“I just don’t think you can go in with five sailors, especially if they’re all bowling around 130 at a similar pace, just a little more.”

England ‘gets it all wrong’

Social media reacted quickly to the mind-boggling tactics as England stacked the leg-side pitch and shorted the ball, rather than looking for movement with the pink Kookaburra under lights.

In some cases, when bowling for Labuschagne, Root chose only three men on the outside, with only one of those fielders for square. He had a point, a trench and a fine third man to go with a fine leg, deep square leg, forward square leg, back square leg, short leg and mid wicket.

There were similar fields when Steve Smith got to the crease late in the day.

Cricket reporter Melinda Farrell said England lost their chance, especially in the overnight session.

“It felt like England selected a team for these conditions, they played all day as if they were waiting for these conditions, and now that these conditions have arrived they are beating it short and Root’s bowling to try and get to the new ball. ..” she wrote.

Former England first-class cricketer turned coach Ian Pont tweeted: “You know you’re all wrong when even the Aussie commentators say England are bowling too short.”

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan said England seemed devoid of ideas.

“Fantastic test cricket so far. Great to see but I just have a feeling England are only one point off attack and Stokes short bowling won’t be enough in this heat. In these circumstances you need more than 1.”

Similarly, former English spinner Monty Panesar wrote: “Bowling short, sharp and in the body worked in 1932 and England tried to make it work 89 years later. There were only two problems: they only had one bowler Ben Stokes to do it.” Why didn’t they pick Mark Wood?”