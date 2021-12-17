Chargers chiefs score: Travis Kelce has career game and leads Kansas City to 34-28 win in overtime





A wild night in Los Angeles ended with a dynamic piece. In overtime, the Chiefs defeated the Chargers on Patrick’s Mahomes 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, who caught 10 passes for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs’ 34-28 win marked Kansas City’s seventh straight win as they improved to 10-4 this season. The Chargers, who fell three critical fourth-down conversions during regulation, fell to 8-6. At the start of the game, Los Angeles faced an unfortunate turn of events after Andre Roberts’ 75-yard return from the opening kick. After two runs from Austin Ekeler gained 19 yards, Mike Williams couldn’t hold onto Justin Herbert’s end zone ball pass on the second goal. Two plays later, tight end Donald Parham was ejected after falling hard on his side after trying to catch Herbert’s pass in the end zone. Parham was discharged from the field and was in stable condition while undergoing tests for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center. The Chiefs offense quickly moved 95 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Michael Burton’s 7-yard run. One of the key actions of the drive was Mahomes’ 14-yard completion to Kelce on a second-and-14 play. The Chiefs were on their next drive before the Chargers defenses could hold them for a field goal. The Chargers’ offense then ran 75 yards in 10 games to score their first runs of the night. Herbert, who went 3 of 3 for 40 yards on the drive, ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. After a three-and-out for Chiefs, Herbert and the Chargers took advantage of a short field to take a 14-10 lead. The 42-yard drive ended when Herbert beat the rush and found Jalen Guyton in the end zone for a 4-yard score. Herbert’s touchdown was the only pass play on the Chargers’ nine play drive. The half ended as it began, with the Chiefs coming up short on the fourth goal. In the final game of the half, Herbert’s pass on scrimmage was knocked down by Daniel Sorensen, giving the Chargers a 14-10 lead at halftime. After the Chiefs started the second half with a field goal, the Chargers drove into the field before coming up short with a fourth deficit. This time, Herbert failed to make contact with Jared Cook, as his pass was broken by linebacker Nick Bolton in fourth and second on the Chiefs’ 28-yard line. Kansas City then drove to the Chargers’ 2-yard line before Mecole Hardman was unable to pull in Mahomes’ low pass just before the end zone in fourth place and on goal. The Chargers drove and you guessed it, it was fourth again. But this time, the Chargers took first on Joshua Kelley’s seven-foot run. But the Chargers celebration was cut short when Tershawn Wharton freed the ball from Kelley’s grasp on Kelley’s dive on the third goal, as the ball was recovered by Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann. However, the Chiefs immediately gave the ball back to the Chargers when Mahomes’ pass was snared out of the air by Uchenna Nwosu. Ekeler made it a 21-13 ball game in the next play on a 2-yard run. Fueled by a 69-yard completion from Mahomes to Kelce, the Chiefs tied the score on Mahomes’ 1-yard pass to Tyreek Hill and Mahomes’ completion to Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the two-point conversion. But the Chargers responded quickly with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Herbert’s touchdown pass to Keenan Allen. The Chiefs’ offense reacted again when Mahomes – a game after picking up 32 yards with his feet – hit Kelce for the tying run. Neither team was able to score on their latest regulations, which sent the game into overtime. In the fifth play of overtime, Kelce caught Mahomes’ pass before dodging several Chargers before finding the end zone. We’ll have a full rundown soon, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below for an in-game breakdown of what happened in Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/chiefs-at-chargers-score-live-updates-game-stats-highlights-tv-streaming-for-thursday-night-football/live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos