Tennis Canada rejoins plans to build world-class training center in Burnaby





The pandemic has not shaken Tennis Canada’s plans to build the Pacific Tennis Center at Burnaby Lake Sports Complex. At a press conference earlier this month about Canada’s 2021 tennis season, Eva Havaris, the vice president of tennis participation and partnership for Tennis Canada, stated that the city of Burnaby has allocated the necessary land for the world-class tennis training facility for free. , as well as $6.5 million worth of municipal government maintenance coverage. Formerly called Western Canada Tennis Center, this Pacific Tennis Center project will have 12 indoor tennis courts, eight outdoor clay courts and eight outdoor pickleball courts all year round. With a total of 28 courts, four more than previously proposed, the Pacific Tennis Center would be the largest facility of its kind west of Toronto. “It will become a national resource for Tennis Canada, including the regional junior tennis program, and the new home of Canada’s only national high-performance wheelchair tennis program,” Havaris said. She says British Columbia is the fastest growing province for tennis participation, with children’s participation leading the way. But the county is “grossly understaffed” for year-round tennis facilities. “This will be a community serving hub that will provide affordable, accessible, inclusive recreational tennis to Lower Mainland residents, and provide tailor-made tennis programs for all demographics, including those unserved,” she continued. Tennis Canada aims to have the Pacific Tennis Center built by 2023. To meet this timeline, it is seeking funding from both the federal and provincial governments to cover some of the construction costs. For his part, Harvis notes that Tennis Canada will also provide significant funding from its reserves, in addition to its fundraising efforts in BC, which have raised approximately $1 million to date. In August 2019, Tennis Canada stated that the facility will involve an estimated $30 million in construction costs, with approximately 30% of the needed funds already raised by that time. Pacific Tennis Center will replace the existing Burnaby Lake Tennis Courts – a cluster of 17 basic outdoor tennis courts at the southeast corner of the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Sprott Street. The site is located just south of the city-owned CG Brown Memorial Pool and Burnaby Lake Arena, which will undergo a $160 million redevelopment by 2023 for a new replacement and expanded aquatic and recreational complex. It is also southeast of the former Fortius Sports and Health Facility, which was recently acquired by the city and converted into a community and leisure center – now renamed the Christine Sinclair Community Centre. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"/><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"/><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

