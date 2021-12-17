5th person dies after I-78 school bus, truck crashes in Berks County – NBC10 Philadelphia





What to know Two related crashes, about two hours and 10 miles apart, left Interstate 78 eastbound in Berks County closed for hours from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, killing five people — including a youth hockey player.

The first wreck in Tilden Township involved a school bus with no children on board and killed two, Pennsylvania state police said.

The second wreck in Upper Tulpehocken Township involved a truck and killed three, police said. A fifth person has died after two related multi-vehicle crashes — one involving a new school bus — two hours and 10 miles apart caused traffic chaos on eastern Interstate 78 in Berks County for hours. Pennsylvania state police confirmed Thursday morning that a fifth person had died from injuries sustained in the second of two crashes Tuesday night, which also claimed the life of a former Lehigh Valley Phantoms Youth hockey player. The first crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. near milestone 27.4 in Tilden Township, police said. A 69-year-old Georgia woman driving an empty school bus failed to stop in a construction zone near Hamburg and slammed into the back of a sedan, killing 20-year-old driver August “Gus” Schwartz of South Whitehall Township. came to life. Lehigh County, authorities said. The bus then went over the top of the sedan and hit the back of an SUV, killing the 25-year-old passenger in the front seat, police said. The Berks County coroner later identified that person as Thalia Jackson of Easton, Northampton County. Gus Schwartz was a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Youth program and also played hockey for Parkland Varsity Ice Hockey, the Phantoms said in a tweet. The team is planning a moment of silence prior to Saturday’s game against Rochester and will donate a portion of ticket sales to a Phantoms Youth scholarship fund on behalf of Schwartz. At this time, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the Schwartz family. We will be honoring Gus Schwartz at our game on Saturday night. A portion of all tickets purchased through the link below will be returned to Phantoms Youth on behalf of Gus. https://t.co/xmCHueZ8Br pic.twitter.com/dkIePyrVoC — LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) December 16, 2021 SkyForce10 was on the scene and captured the school bus and a badly damaged vehicle surrounded by first responders. Several people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed. The bus was new and was being driven to Canada for delivery, police said. About two hours later, a 64-year-old truck driver who was diverted off I-78 at about 10:20 p.m. at Milestone 18.1 in Upper Tulpehocken Township was unable to slow down for stationary traffic and on the back of a Van due to the earlier crash, causing a chain reaction crash involving three other vehicles were involved, police said. Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading, who was sitting in the back seat of a sedan, and Jonny Young, 54, of the Williamsport area who was driving an SUV, were killed, police and the coroner’s office said. On Wednesday evening, 21-year-old Joshua Del Toro of Reading died of his injuries, the coroner’s office said. State police said he was a front passenger in one of the vehicles. Police have not released how many people were injured in the wreckage. I-78 reopened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one had been charged as of Thursday morning as police continued the investigation. Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for this weekend, the coroner said. Correction (Dec 16, 2021, 12:59 PM): This story was updated after Pennsylvania state police said they falsely said which crash involved the fifth victim. Joshua Del Toro died in the second crash involving a truck.

