College football rankings: UMass, UConn, FIU among teams competing for the bottom 25 Playoff Championship

Welcome to a historic event that you will remember for the rest of your life. Whether you came here voluntarily or stumbled off the street drunk, you’re witnessing the most highly regarded tournament in the sport.

It’s the 2021 Bottom 25 Playoff. For the first time in The Bottom 25’s long, illustrious history, the playoff has expanded from four teams to twelve. That’s twelve teams — who have lost the year far more often than they have won — competing to see which teams can win. finally separate themselves from the pack.

Today, after months of competition, one is crowned Bottom 25 Champion. Let’s meet our participants.

The following four teams finished the regular season ranked in The Bottom Four, earning byes in the first round:

1. UMass (1-11)

2. UConn (1-11)

3. FIU (1-11)

4. Akron (2-10)

These are our first round matchups with the lower-ranking team hosting the game and the loser moving on to the next round.

No. 5 State New Mexico (2-10) at No. 12 Indiana (2-10)

No. 6 Kansas (2-10) at No. 11 Vanderbilt (2-10)

No. 7 Arkansas (2-10) ranked No. 10 New Mexico (3-9)

No. 8 Arizona (1-11) at Temple No. 9 (3-9)

Let the 2021 Bottom 25 Playoff begin!

First round

no. 12 Indiana 31, No. 5 New Mexico State 15Indiana had a disappointing follow-up to its strong 2020 season that saw it appear in the preseason polls, but 2021 ends with a comfortable win over New Mexico state. The Aggies had one of the better offenses under 25 teams all season, but failed to crack the Hoosiers defense. A late touchdown in the fourth quarter and a two-point conversion made this game look a little closer than it actually was.

No. 11 Vanderbilt 27, No. 6 Kansas 24: You know how it always feels unfair when at bowl games two top Group of Five teams come together instead of giving them a shot against a Power Five school? Well, this game had similar vibes. Two of the four Power Five teams in our playoff met in the first round with Vanderbilt victorious. The Commodores built a 27-10 lead early in the third quarter and resisted a noble comeback attempt by the Jayhawks. The Commodores forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter and ran out the rest of the time to take the win and end their season.

No. 7 Arkansas State 23, No. 10 New Mexico 21: This result comes as no surprise, even if it is the first time the tournament has been upset. Arkansas state may have been the top seed, but the team improved in November by beating ULM and losing 10 points to Georgia and Texas together. The Red Wolves also kept this one close and their 46-yard field goal to take a 23-21 lead with just under five minutes left proved to be enough.

No. 8 Arizona 34, No. 9 Temple 21: This was another disruption that followed how both teams played to close out the season. Although the Wildcats only won one game during the regular season, their underlying stats suggested they beat their record and played hard every week. Temple limped to the finish and it showed in this game as the Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on their opening possession and the game never got closer.

Quarter-finals

No. 10 New Mexico 24, No. 1 U Mass 13: The Lobos recovered from a narrow loss to Arkansas State in the first round with a convincing win over top seeded Minutemen in the quarterfinals. Frankly, the Lobos couldn’t do much. UMass played too badly and the Lobos just couldn’t match their lack of intensity.

No. 9 Temple 27, No. 2 UConn 21: Many saw Temple as “the team nobody wants to see in The Bottom 25 Playoff,” but while the Owls were able to get past Arizona, UConn was a whole different story. The game was 21-21 early in the fourth quarter, but a pick-six sealed the deal. Temple missed the PAT to leave the door open for the Huskies, but they refused to walk through.

No. 6 Kansas 24, No. 3 FIU 23: For the second week in a row, the Jayhawks were two scores behind, but this time their comeback ended with a win. In the fourth quarter, Kansas ran 79 yards in seven minutes to take a 24-23 lead, but left the Panthers too much time. The FIU was able to drive into the field target range, but a 48-yard attempt cut wide to the right as time went on, allowing the Panthers to advance to the semifinals.

No. 4 Akron 44, No. 5 New Mexico State 41: In the most entertaining game of The Bottom 25 Playoff, the Akron Zips came through the state of New Mexico 44-41 in a shootout. It was a fitting game that reflected the season both teams had. The state of New Mexico spent most of the season in The Bottom Four, but a 44-27 win over UMass during the final week of the regular season knocked it out of a first-round bye and let the Zips slip in. The Aggies would have their revenge as they marched the Zips 83 meters in 2:13 to take a 44-41 lead in the last minute and win the game.

Semi-finals

No. 5 New Mexico State 28, No. 1 U Mass 24: The Aggies race to a Bottom 25 title came to an end against our 2019 champions. Like the regular season meeting, the Aggies were too good for the Minutemen, and while they kept it closer this time, they ended up missing that Bottom 25- championship mentality. Still, there’s no shame in beating UMass, which has been one of the hardest teams to lose to all season.

No. 2 UConn 23, No. 3 FIU 21: An upset! A final match of No. 1 UMass and No. 2 UConn was by far the most popular choice in Bottom 25 Bracket Pools, but the Panthers don’t care about your bracket! They’re getting closer to The Bottom 25 title and one step closer now after a 23-21 loss to the Huskies. The excitement on the FIU sidelines as UConn’s last-second 34-yard field goal sailed through the uprights brought tears to millions.

The bottom 25 championship game

No. 3 FIU 5, No. 1 U Mass 2: Ladies and gentlemen, they did it. For the second time in three seasons, the UMass Minutemen are your Bottom 25 Champions, and they’ve been in a Bottom 25 title game for ages. UMass set the tone early on, fidgeting the opening kick-off inside their 20-yard line. The Panthers pounced on it and held onto a field goal to take a quick 3-0 lead.

The ensuing kick-off put UMass deep into its own territory again, but this time a holding call in the endzone resulted in a safety that gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead. That’s where the score would stay until the final moments when FIU ran out of the final seconds of the game by exiting the back of the end zone to make it 5-2 and take the UMass title in the bottom 25.

What an absolute thrill ride. Congratulations to the Minutemen and everyone who has competed for a title in the Bottom 25 this season. It’s a shame we can only crown one champion, but there’s always next year.

Bottom 25 Title History

2021: UMass

2020: COVID-19

2019: UMass

2018: UTEP

2017: UTEP

2016: Texas State

2015: UCF

2014: secondary school

2013: Miami (Ohio)