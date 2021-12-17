Sports
Prep Hockey Roundup: Prairie Center Blows Past Willmar Boys
SAUK CENTER The Prairie Center boys’ hockey team got a great night from Eli Fletcher on Thursday night, beating Willmar 8-2 in a non-conference game.
Fletcher scored five goals and an assist as the North Stars broke their record to 2-5.
Prairie Center also scored two shorthanded goals in the second half in the space of 52 seconds, with Derrick Sorenson scoring one at 13:59 and Fletcher following at 14:51.
Cullen Gregory and Carter Schow scored goals for the Cardinals.
Willmar next plays Redwood Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center.
Willmar (1-5) 0 1 1 2
Prairie Center (2-5) 4 3 1 8
FIRST PERIOD (1) PC: Eli Fletcher (unassisted) :21 (2) PC: Jesse Williams (Fletcher, Zachary Deters) 2:37 (3) PC: Derrick Sorenson (Deters) 6:54 (4) PC: Fletcher (Jayden Hellmann ) 11:30
SECOND PERIOD (5) PC: Fletcher (Williams, Zach Bick) 11:32 (6) PC: Sorenson (unassisted) 13:59, SH (7) PC: Fletcher (unassisted), 14:51, SH (8) W : Cullen Gregory (Henry Michelson) 16:01, SH
THIRD PERIOD (9) PC Fletcher (Bick) 7:00 (10) Carter Schow (Trenton Larson) 16:59
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS Willmar: Mason Thole 27/35 Prairie Center: Joe Nedoroscik 22/24x
Holy Family Catholic drove past Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Victoria Ice Arena.
Litchfield/DC will face Breck on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Breck Schools Anderson Ice Arena in Minneapolis.
Litchfield/DC (2-3) 0 1 0 1
Holy Family Catholic (3-4) 3 5 3 11
FIRST PERIOD (1) HFC: Tommy Agerland (Abe Melek, Johnny Hussey) 2:24 (2) HC Ethan Hall (Nick Blood, Bennett Reinhard) 8:24 (3) Blood (Parker Osborn, Hunter Friedrich) 14:04, PP
SECOND PERIOD (4) HFC: Keyan Schugel (Parker Osborn, Blood) :30 (5) LDC: Wyatt Larson (Keyton Johnson) :49 (6) HFC: Schugel (Friedrich, Drew Roelofs) 2:10 (7) HFC: Blood ( Schugel) 5:25 (8) HFC: Osborn (unassisted) 11:50 (9) Melek (Danny Fahey, Friedrich) 13:40
THIRD PERIOD (10) HFC: Melek (Agerland, Johnny Hussey) 11:10 (11) HFC: Blood (Osborn, Schugel) 13:40 (12) HFC: Agerland (Hussey, Brady Sorrentino) 16:30
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS L/DC: Travis Halonen 33/44 HFC: Bennett Reinhard 23/24
Maddie Hulter had a couple of unassisted goals, including a short-handed mark on the winning goal, to push Fergus Falls past Willmar for a win in the Central Lakes Conference at the Willmar Civic Center.
Kessa Mara gave the Cardinals the first goal with a second to go in the second period. Nina Dawson scored unassisted in the third to go along with an assist on Maras’s goal.
Willmar’s next game is against Delano/Rockford at 6pm Saturday in Delano.
Fergus Falls (8-1) 0 2 2 4
Willmar (4-6) 0 1 1 2
FIRST PERIOD No goals
SECOND PERIOD (1) FF: Gabby Brimhall (Marilyn Karsnia), 3:55 (2) FF: Maddie Hulter (unassisted), 16:18 (3) W: Kessa Mara (Nina Dawson), 16:59
THIRD PERIOD (4) FF: Dumbbell (unassisted), 5:09 SH (5) FF: Piper Andrews (Tyra Skjeret), 7:15 (6) W: Dawson (unassisted), 7:51
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS Fergus Falls: Ana Jyrkas 20/22 Willmar: Brynn Grieger 16/20
Catholic of the Holy Family defeated Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 50-10 en route to a Wright County Conference win at the Litchfield Civic Arena.
Shae Messner had two goals and an assist for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic is a class AA school with a No. 8 QRF ranking. The Dragons are in Class A with a No. 18 QRF ranking.
Litchfield/DC plays in Marshall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Holy Family Catholic (6-2-1) 2 1 3 6
Litchfield/DC (5-5) 0 0 0 0
FIRST PERIOD (1) HR: Shae Messner (Grayson Limke, Taylor Koeppl), 11:59 (2) HR: Maddie Kaiser (unassisted), 14:05
SECOND PERIOD (3) HR: MacKenzie Moss (Messner, Justina Valentini), 6:35
THIRD PERIOD (4) HR: Valentini (Ella Knewtson, Briar Charchenko), 2:34 (5) HR: Messner (Maeve Kelly), 14:00 PP (6) HR: Limke (Maddie Morgan, Kelly), 14:58
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS HFC: Quinn McDonald 10/10 LDC: Janelle Quast 44/50
