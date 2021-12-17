Sports
FC Bayern signs Chinese youth goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang
Liu Shaoziyang points to the FC Bayern logo. /Sina Weibo account of FC Bayern
FC Bayern has signed Chinese goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang to their youth team.
The 18-year-old Chinese footballer of partner club FC Wuhan Three Towns signed a contract with the German giants until June 2025 on Thursday.
The 1.90m tall Liu currently lives on the FC Bayern campus, where he trains with Bayern’s U-19 side and occasionally with the reserve team at Sabener Strasse.
“It is a great honor that one of the biggest clubs in the world has given me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. FC Bayern has a lot of fans in my home country. I am incredibly proud and happy,” said Liu, who already works. together with goalkeeper coach Tom Starke and regularly follows German lessons.
FC Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn praised Liu’s transfer as a result of Bayern’s relationship with Wuhan. “We are delighted to have signed our first player from partner club Wuhan Three Towns. This transfer is an advertisement for our network in China, which we have built over the years together with our employees in our Shanghai office, as well as our partners across the globe. region,” said Kahn.
Jochen Sauer, head of FC Bayern’s youth team, said he sees Liu as a player with great potential. “Liu has been training with us as a trialist on the FC Bayern campus for some time now and he has made very good progress. We see more potential in him, so we have completed this signing and are delighted to be the first Chinese player for FC Bayern Sauer said.
FC Bayern’s tweet on December 16, 2021 about Liu Shaoziyang. /@fcbayerncampus
“Congratulations young man! Looking forward to talking to you in Sabener Strasse,” Bayern striker Thomas Muller wrote via Weibo.
Liu received a pair of shoes as a gift from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
“Neuer has always been the best goalkeeper. Standing behind him makes me feel like I’m just one step away from my idol Neuer, which is so exciting. I can clearly hear instructions from Neuer and his conversation with teammates in a stadium , which is not packed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Liu recently said in an interview with Bayern.
“In the future I hope to be able to play in as many matches as possible. Currently my main goal is to train hard and prepare for the future,” he added.
“I hope my son can achieve success after steady progress,” said Liu’s mother.
Infographic by Li Yueyun of CGTN
As the first young footballer to be jointly trained by FC Bayern and Wuhan Three Towns, Liu has been training and living at the Bayern Youth Training Base in Munich for 11 months.
An overview of Liu’s football career:
In 2014, Liu was enrolled in the Wuhan Three Towns Youth Training Camp.
In 2016, Liu went to Barcelona, Spain, as part of the club’s overseas education plan from Wuhan.
In 2017, Liu was selected for the Chinese U-14 National Team for the first time.
In 2018, Liu was selected for the Chinese U-15 National Team.
In 2019, Liu became a member of the Chinese football team A. Later, he played for the Chinese U-16 National Team, taking a 5-0 victory over Team Russia in the “Huashan Cup” International Football Championship, also known as the eighth Chinese- Russian Youth Games.
Liu, who was training in Barcelona, was invited to visit Germany for a trial.
In 2020, Liu started training with the Wuhan Three Towns first team.
In January 2021, Liu became the first footballer to be jointly trained by both FC Bayern and the Wuhan Three Towns. In August, Liu took part in the FC Bayern youth team’s pre-season training camp.
On December 16, 2021, Liu officially became a member of FC Bayern’s youth team.
(With input from Xinhua)
