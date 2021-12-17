FC Bayern signs Chinese youth goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang

FC Bayern has signed Chinese goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang to their youth team.

The 18-year-old Chinese footballer of partner club FC Wuhan Three Towns signed a contract with the German giants until June 2025 on Thursday.

The 1.90m tall Liu currently lives on the FC Bayern campus, where he trains with Bayern’s U-19 side and occasionally with the reserve team at Sabener Strasse.

“It is a great honor that one of the biggest clubs in the world has given me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. FC Bayern has a lot of fans in my home country. I am incredibly proud and happy,” said Liu, who already works. together with goalkeeper coach Tom Starke and regularly follows German lessons.

FC Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn praised Liu’s transfer as a result of Bayern’s relationship with Wuhan. “We are delighted to have signed our first player from partner club Wuhan Three Towns. This transfer is an advertisement for our network in China, which we have built over the years together with our employees in our Shanghai office, as well as our partners across the globe. region,” said Kahn.

Jochen Sauer, head of FC Bayern’s youth team, said he sees Liu as a player with great potential. “Liu has been training with us as a trialist on the FC Bayern campus for some time now and he has made very good progress. We see more potential in him, so we have completed this signing and are delighted to be the first Chinese player for FC Bayern Sauer said.