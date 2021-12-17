Chargers squander chance to top AFC West with fourth-place failures – Los Angeles Chargers Blog





INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers had won Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at least three times — maybe more. But on three occasions within the Kansas City 5-yard line—twice in fourth place and once with a fumble—they failed to convert. And when they finally got some luck — linebacker Uchenna Nwosu punched the pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to himself for an interception at the Kansas City 4-yard line and then ran back a game later Austin Ekeler who took it out to scoring — she still couldn’t put the Chiefs away in a 34-28 loss in overtime. The Chargers (8-6) now trail the Chiefs (10-4) in the AFC West standings with two games, with three remaining. A win on Thursday would have given the Chargers a season win for the Chiefs and the tiebreaker. “I’m really comfortable with those decisions,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he was going for it in fourth place. “That’s the way we’re going to play here. That’s the way we’re going to play. With a quarterback like ours, with an attack like ours, that’s how we’re going to play.” Everything you need this week:

More NFL Coverage » Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was good — he completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, but Mahomes was better — 31 of 47 for 410 yards with three TDs, including a 34-yard touchdown for a tight end Travis Kelce on overtime. “I thought we played well,” said Chargers receiver Keenan Allen. “Obviously we have to find a way to get points…go for it, I like it.” By the numbers: The Chargers were stopped three times by the Chiefs in fourth — and twice within 5. While ESPN’s winning model preferred to go for it every time, failures mounted. The last 49 teams to produce at least three turnovers on downs have now lost. The last team to win after being stopped on downs three times in one game was the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of 2015. More by the numbers: Herbert found receiver Keenan Allen for an 8-yard touchdown with 2:19 to play, giving the Chargers a temporary 28-21 lead. Herbert now has seven passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter when tied or trailed by eight or less this season. That’s the most of any quarterback since Derek Carr of the Raiders in 2016 (8).

