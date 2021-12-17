Roundtable discussion with early signing period: What do we think of the Syracuse footballs 2022 class?

The Syracuse Orange football program had an interesting early signing, if not a great one. SU signed 13 players while also skipping a transfer from Louisville (Braylin Oliver). There is clearly more to come for this class, as even Dino Babers admits. Because really, if it weren’t, we’d be headed for an even rougher road than we are.

Aside from that, you’re probably wondering how to contextualize the group of players actually signed at this point. Well, the TNIAAM football staff is trying:

Which offensive recruit got you most excited?

John: Through his Gatorade Player of the Year Award in New Jersey, his LeQuint Allen. He’s not necessarily the power option that Sean Tucker can be, but Hell may be getting time to develop on that front. Despite the hot and cold results, this staff has identified some real talents in running back. Allen could be yet another player who didn’t get the recruiting buzz he deserved.

Kevin: Donovan Brown because we know what happens when you have speed on the outside. You force safety aid that opens the center for other players or you can keep throwing go routes on the outside. It feels like the Syracuse attack hasn’t had any playmakers recently and Brown could be a bummer.

Steve: Does it have to be LeQuint Allen? Probably, but because of the man known as Sean Tucker, they wouldn’t see him for at least a year. As such, I’m going with Donovan Brown. He was able to find his way in the rotation early and make some waves.

Christian: LeQuint Allen looks like he has the speed to match Sean Tucker, which is very promising. The physicality isn’t there, but you hope a season or two in the Manley weight rooms changes that. With the recent exodus of players from the running back room, all hell is moving up faster on the depth chart.

Which defensive recruit got you most excited?

John: Denis Jaquez already looks ready to go at the FBS level, with a variety of moves and obvious ability to go after the quarterback. Given that we don’t know much about the defense line as it stands now, he could also be on the field pretty quickly.

Kevin: Mekhi Mason. I think it’s easiest for linebackers to find a way to make an early impact and Mason fits the model of what Orange is trying to do in defense.

Steve: Probably Dom Foster. With a number of recent transfers, the Oranges need some depth in the corner, and an athlete who was able to impress as Foster has done seems to have only recently moved into defense. The 1.80-meter frame doesn’t hurt either. Bonus points for registering early too.

Christian: Agree with Kevin here. Mekhi Mason now seems to have the speed to play in Syracuse’s system. With questions about the quality of linebackers behind the starting three, it leaves the door open for someone like him to step in immediately.

Which recruit will we miss most when he’s gone?

John: It’s probably Jaquez, as Syracuse is replacing the top four defensive lineman and needs someone to step up. Why don’t you find the heir apparent right away for the SU’s recent just rushed inheritance?

Kevin: Max von Marburg because we are #PunterU after all

Steve: I go with pedigree and say Kadin Bailey. If his father and uncle are anything to keep track of his progress, Bailey will make an impact.

Christian: Dom Foster. He, along with Mason, is expected to enroll early and join the program in January. We saw with Duce Chestnut and with Terry Lockett that both boys had signed up early and were on their way to the deep two, which Chestnut started. With secondary talent still a concern, an early start could give Foster a big boost.

Best class name?

John: No contest that its Aussie gambler Max Von Marburg, who was ripped straight from the pages of a Blade comic.

Kevin: Without a doubt the Belizaire Bassette. That’s a name with NIL potential.

Steve: While John is right about the Blade reference, I have to go with Bassette too.

Christian: His Belizaire Bassette. Sorry future play-by-play boys of Orange football.

Which recruit is most likely to start (or at least make the most significant contribution) in 2022?

John: It may sound like I’m on repeat here, but it’s Jaquez. There isn’t much experience at stake right now, and with a new defense coach coming in, nothing is likely to be sacred. Jaquez’s tape looks pretty solid, so expect to see him in full swing next fall.

Kevin: I’d say it’s between von Marburg and Denis Jaquez. We all know the punting issues and with the losses on defense you could see someone with the skills of Jaquez being used to rush the passerby.

Steve: Jaquez, or possibly de Ville transfer, Bralyn Oliver? Not sure which one rips first, but both will likely see some time in relatively thin positions.

Christian: Bralyn Oliver. Safeguards left something to be desired last season, with Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut having to do much of the work without much assistance. Hopefully an ACC talent accustomed to this level of competition can provide an extra spark.

Which recruit has the hardest road to game time?

John: It could be Joe Cruz who didn’t have many offers other than Syracuse and is entering an overcrowded offensive line depth chart with pretty much everyone back. We have of course been surprised before. It looks like there are already a lot of players on the roster who still have a lot in his way.

Kevin: I would go with Joe Cruz because the path to playing time in tackle looks pretty steep and it would probably be better in the long run if he gets a red shirt.

Steve: Also Joe Cruz, for the reasons mentioned above.

Christian: Unfortunately, the trend has to continue here and say Joe Cruz. Dinos are probably still shocked by 2020 so he will have as many OLs as possible in any given recruiting class. But that means some guys sit down for a while.