Tennis: Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty named ITF world champion





London: The world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, has been named ITF World Champion for a record seventh time in 2021, while Ash Barty won her second crown, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.Also Read – Dispatched news that Novak Djokovic has applied for vaccine exemption to play in Australian Open: Paul McNamee 34-year-old Djokovic, who had another sensational year, finishing as the oldest No. 1 at the end of the year, now has a lead over fellow great Pete Sampras (six wins) for the most ITF men’s world championship trophies. Also Read – Novak Djokovic Increases Tension at Australian Open; Organizers say there is a lot of confusion The Serb won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, while failing to win at the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open final in his quest for a rare golden slam. Also Read – Novak Djokovic agrees to play in 2022 Australian Open named in main draw; No Serena Williams “After such a rewarding year for me, my team, family and fans, it is a great honor to become the ITF World Champion for the seventh time,” said Djokovic. “I am very grateful and proud of the results I have achieved and fortunately I also had the chance to compete for the Serbian national team,” he added. Meanwhile, 25-year-old world women’s number one Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title this year and a bronze medal at the Olympics in mixed doubles, won the award earlier in 2019. “Being the ITF World Champion in 2021 is something I am very proud of. I feel privileged to be able to play the sport I love for a living, especially in a year that has been challenging and unpredictable for many. I want to thank my team and my family for all they do and a huge thank you to tennis fans around the world for continuing to support us,” said the Australian. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic were named ITF men’s doubles world champions in 2021 after a hugely successful season. While Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the women’s doubles prize for the second time.

