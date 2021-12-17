Cape holds off Greely in early season hockey showdown

PORTLAND Greely High’s “Rallying Rangers” had set the stage for another dramatic comeback win at the Troubh Ice Arena on Thursday afternoon, but the Cape Elizabeth Capers weren’t about to let one slip against their rival in a boys’ hockey showdown in the start of the season.

And as a result, the Capers earned early bragging rights in the first of three likely clashes this winter.

Cape Elizabeth dominated possession in the first period, putting 20 shots on the net, but it wasn’t until the 20th, from sophomore Colin Blackburn, that they took the lead on a power play goal with just 28.7 seconds left. to go.

The Capers then opened it quickly early in the second period, as Blackburn scored a second power play goal and junior Dimitri Coupe scored for a 3-0 advantage.

But Greely is never out of a game and after freshman Rylan Haight got the Rangers on the board later in the second period, senior standout Evan Dutil scored an unassisted goal just 38 seconds into the third to make things very interesting.

Greely had a couple of power play opportunities to score and draw, but were left empty before Cape Elizabeth junior Sebastian Moon’s goal gave some breathing room and the Capers went to a 4-2 win.

Cape Elizabeth improved to 2-0 and dropped Greely to 1-1 in early action.

“It means a lot to win this one,” said Moon, who had a goal and an assist. “This gives us a little more confidence. It was nerve-wracking to know that they are a team in the second and third periods and they have great players, but we did it.”

No love lost

Greely and Cape Elizabeth have had a heated, if respectful, rivalry for decades. The teams have played in 10 of the past 16 post seasons and the Rangers defeated the Capers to win the Class B South Championship in both 2019 and 2020, en route to state titles.

Last winter Cape Elizabeth took a 5-2 win over Greely.

“Last year’s win gave us confidence that we could beat them,” said Moon.

The Capers captured their opener, 2-0, at York, while the Rangers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to shock the Cheverus/Yarmouth visit 3-2 on Dutil’s overtime goal.

On Thursday, in front of a rowdy crowd, Cape Elizabeth put on a show, but the Capers couldn’t relax until the last horn sounded.

In the first five minutes of the game alone, Cape Elizabeth fired eight shots at goal, but Greely sophomore goalkeeper Keji Wiessner stopped them all, including denying junior Connor Goss with his gauntlet and saving junior Nick Laughlin’s bids twice.

With 8:53 to go into the first period, the Rangers appeared to be the first to score when senior Gage Cooney rebounded from a Dutil shot, but the goal was disallowed for high-sticking.

Greely then went on the power play, but senior Brooks Williams hit the post.

The Capers then went back on the attack and with 5:30 to go 54 seconds from a first penalty, the Rangers took a second and Cape Elizabeth had a 5-on-3 power play, but Wiessner robbed junior Patrick Lee, junior Alex Thayer had a shot blocked by junior Matt Kennedy, Wiessner saved shots from Goss and junior Phil Coupe, and as he lay on the ice he denied Moon.

But after another Greely penalty, the Capers finally broke through in the last minute of the first period, as Phil Coupe had saved a shot, but Blackburn was there to pull in the rebound and, at 28.7 seconds, saw Cape Elizabeth forever in charge.

“We passed the puck well and looked for rebounds,” Blackburn said. “It’s effective to put a body in front of the net in the power play and I was lucky enough to be in the right place. It was great to score the first goal of the game.”

The Capers had a 20-3 shot lead in the first 15 minutes, but victory was far from certain.

Cape Elizabeth came out strong again in the second period and opened it.

After Capers denied junior goalkeeper Will Depke Cooney to keep the lead, the Capers continued the power play again and with 13:43 to go, Blackburn scored in the rebound, with Laughlin and Goss getting the assists this time.

“Colin is physically present and if he skates well he could be one of the better players in the state,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Jake Rutt. “For him, it’s just controlling his emotions and playing as he can. His potential is really limitless.”

It took the Capers 51 seconds to strike again as this time Lee put Dimitri Coupe up front and Coupe once pushed the puck past Wiessner for a 3-0 lead.

“We’ve been trying to generate more offense,” Rutt said. “We got the puck to the net, but we just need to be a little bit more productive and a little bit sharper around the net to bury it. Getting that kiss was huge. With that lead, we could approach the game a little differently and keep them at bay.”

“We came out with a good first team in the second period and then we pulled a few pucks out of the net,” lamented Greely coach Barry Mothes. “To (Cape’s) credit, they were opportunistic and hungry for pucks down low. They put us under a lot of pressure. We struggled to get clean plays out of our zone, through the middle of the ice and even into our offensive zone. That is a problem against everyone, but especially a team with a lot of speed and attacking instinct like Cape.”

The Rangers refused to roll over and quickly got back into the game.

After Depke saved shots from Williams and Dutil, Haight scored in a rebound with 10:17 to go (sophomore Sean Allen and freshman Ezra McDuffie got the assists) to narrow the deficit to 3-1.

Later in the second period, Cape Elizabeth killed a penalty to take a two-goal lead into the second break.

Greely trailed Cheverus/Yarmouth by two goals in the third period in the opener before rallying for a dramatic win and the Rangers threatened to do it again when Dutil got 38 seconds off in the final stanza and a shot ripped past Depke to it suddenly make it a 3-2 match.

But the Capers wouldn’t nod.

Greely continued the power play with 11:12 to go, but Depke robbed Cooney 21 seconds later to hold onto the lead.

Then, with 9:04 to go, Moon came free, knocked the puck away from a defender, then defeated Wiessner to make it a 4-2 game.

“It was a 2-on-1 and I got a lucky bounce from a defender,” said Moon. “The puck bounced our way tonight.”

“That boy is tenacious,” Rutt said of Moon. “He is a tremendous leader, the center of our frontline. He guides through what he does on a consistent basis.”

The Capers knocked out another power play and Depke denied shots from senior Mitchell Parent, Williams and Dutil and when the clock struck zero, they celebrated their 4-2 win.

“It’s a big boost to our confidence,” Blackburn said. “In practice we have stepped it up. We knew it was going to be a big game.”

“The rink was buzzing and the boys are having fun competing at this high level,” said Rutt. “Obviously we have a long history with (Greely). They are a very good team and we had to do our best to compete with them. We weren’t nervous. We have a solid group here that knows how to manage an edge. We haven’t been chasing after you. We got pucks in the neutral zone and the guys got it done. We stuck to the game plan.”

Depke made 16 saves to close out the win.

For Greely, Wiessner made 40 saves, but this time the Rangers couldn’t dig all the way out of a hole.

“A lot of things didn’t go well for us today,” Mothes said. “We’re not too deep to begin with and we’re a little understaffed right now. We struggled to get combinations going and took too many penalties. It was a good attempt to get that goal back in the second and lo and behold, it was a one-goal game in the third. We had a few power plays, but unfortunately some of our power play decisions were sometimes rushed. We shot from bad angles. That’s not ideal. We were a bit panicky at times and they defended well.

“It’s great to have this game so early. It’s clear that Cape is a team that will be competing for first place in our league. We like to think we will be and this gave us an idea of ​​where we stand. Thanks to them for playing a faster, stronger game today.”

Challenges continue

The teams will face each other again on Feb. 17 in Cumberland and both teams look dramatically different in two months.

In the meantime, Greely hopes to bounce back from this loss when it goes to another Class A contender, Thornton Academy, on Saturday.

“We play good teams and we’re going to try to learn from this,” said Mothes. “We have another tough one on Saturday. We have many young boys in new and exalted roles. We need a lot of them and a lot of our veterans. We just have to dig. If we take better care of the puck, we’ll notice less.”

Cape Elizabeth, meanwhile, faces yet another stern test when it plays in Falmouth on Saturday.

“We just have to keep skating hard in practice and not let our egos get the better of us,” Moon said.

“We’re just looking to try and get better,” Rutt said. “This is a good win, but now we’re looking at Falmouth. To be the best, you have to play against the best teams. We have a good, challenging program. I’m excited to see what these guys can do.”

Michael Hoffer can be reached at: [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

” Previous