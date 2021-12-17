Rugby A topper in Leamington’s table tennis competition





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5882%"/> . Rugby A reached the top of Division 1 after an 8-2 success over St Georges A. Adrian Pilgrim won his three and Danny Ricks equaled him, although Damon Fenton took Ricks to 5. Matt Outhwaite won twice but fell 9-11 in the 5th to Earl Sweeney. Fenton and Sweeney took the doubles. Second seeded Colebridge A was drawn by Oxhill, whose Tony West took a hat-trick. Anthony Ellis supported him with a single and joined West to win the double play. Michael Browne and Kate Hughes put braces on for the reigning champions and Mike Rinnhofer added one. Lillington Free Church A is in third place but had to fight on their B side. Lee Dorning won his three and Ricardo Bolanos won two, including an 11-9 in the 5th win over James Robertson. Dave Ramsey joined Dorning to win the deciding doubles. Junior Chris Ho played for B with a double and Tom Hunt and Robertson scored singles. St Georges B won 6-4 against Free Church C with Laurence Sweeney a triple winner. Mark Jackson had two wins and Tony Deren had one. Thirteen year old Rex Wong won twice, giving him 10 wins from 15 matches, Harry Gwilliam once and Gwilliam and Harry Purewal won the double. Wellesbourne defeated struggling Rugby B 8-2, Alan Cotton unbeaten and Clive Irwin and Gary Stewart won two but found Niall Herbert too strong. The third-seeded WCC Bears defeated Colebridge B 7-3 in Division 2. Paul Calloway and Pat McCabe took all their points with Michael Credland, Mike Evetts and Jason Rainey all responsible for returning Phil Paine who finished 13 in 5th. -15 went down to Rainey and 9-11 in the 5th to Evetts. WCC Coots are one point behind Bears, but were stopped by St. Georges C. Number one Yogi won his three for Council and teamed up with Mark Freeman in a winning double play, with Freeman adding one. Georges bounced back through Richard Grover (2), Jerry Simmons (2) and Steve Proctor (1). Register to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise There are joint leaders in Division 3. Free Church F took 37 points from 5 games when Jerry and Jun Chung and Daniel Stone whitewashed Rugby E. Whitnash. Whitnash had the same return, but dropped the doubles match against Nomads Dragons. Monika Tomaszek, Greg Swan and Dennis Woodhead all won the singles. Nomads Codgers joined Free Church H with 21 points after being beaten 8-2, but they have played one game less. Les Hoggins and Kim Wong were triple winners and Richard Miles lost only to Chris Jones. Jones paired up with Darren Laffey to secure the doubles. Eathorpe A scored Free Church G 6-4 with Kieran Podbury placing three. Chris Atkins won twice and Jim Levack once. Tom Fletcher won two for Church, mother Tracey had one and the duo took the doubles 3-1. Division 4 leaders Free Church I were brought to the wire on their K side and won 6-4. Nathan Jackson won his three, but was extended to 5 by both Lucy Duncan and Sajiv Swamy. Joe Hamer and Morgan Page won the singles and Jackson and Page won the doubles. Duncan and Swamy shared Ks points. Eathorpe B is only 4 points behind one game less. They defeated bottom team WCC Flounders 9-1. Mark Bastick and Roger Palmer were unbeaten and John Ablett hit two. Simon Chalker won the consolation. Nomads Enigmas continued their attempt at the Division A title by beating Eathorpe D 3-2. Paul Jamieson and Malc Macfarlane both won the singles and then won the doubles together 13-11 in the 5th. Neither of them could master Chris Atkins. Free Church L are their closest challengers with 16 points from 5 games after beating Free Church M 5-0 over David and Keith Knott. Rugby G has 15 points from 6 matches but went 2-3 to Eathorpe C for whom Paul Deavall won two. Shaun Martin went the extra mile. Kal Singh won a single for Rugby and led Grace Newman to a doubles win. There is no stopping Ashorne A in Division B, who is 8 points ahead of the top. Andy Coonan and Roger Pye were relentless in collecting all 5 points at Eathorpe E. Fissc is second but was picked by Free Church N whose Mark Singleton won his two points and then sent young Arnav Mulay into doubles. Mark Kingham and Neil Mudie replied. Free Church O has a great chance of promotion and Ollie and Mark Endersby kept up the pressure with a 5-0 win over Rugby H. Division C leaders Radford increased their lead to 8 points after beating Free Church P 4-1. Ian Ogden won two and Lee Edwards won both singles in 5. Sam Groom and Susie Swans consoled themselves via the doubles. Ashorne B is second, beating Rugby I 4-1. Martin Hamer won his two and won the double with Navdeep Mehay winning once. Nicolas Jacko scored for Rugby. Division D is arguably the closest 2-a-side league and second struck third place with Free Church Q beating Free Church R 3-2 and two ahead of their club mates. Finn Bradley won his two for Q and James Delahaye beat Alex Bosworth 11-9 in the 5th. Matt Hayes singled for R and joined Bosworth to win the double play. National Cadet League Day 2 Two teams representing Lillington Free Church played Day 2 of the National Cadet (u15) League at Cirencester on Sunday. Both had qualified for Division 1 after day 1. Lillington’s A side swept the opposition aside, beating both their B team Wessex 1 9-0 and Littleton of Evesham 8-1. Rex Wong, Jun Chung and Daniel Stone showed impressive form and all three defeated Thomas Agonbar of the Wessex team, who is 58th in the England Cadet ranking. The B-side of Mia Chan, Arnav Mulay, Susie Swan and Yannic Fowler found their A-team and Wessex tough opponents, they went down 9-0 but rallied to give Littleton a narrow 4-5 loss and can be encouraged by this achievement at such a high level.

