



FULL BOX SCORE Patrick Mahomes jerked the door open for overtime, then slammed it shut. Trailing seven in the closing minutes of regulation, the Chiefs quarterback led a 75-yard march on eight games in 1:03 to bring the score to 28. Two huge plays brought in the goods, the first being a 20-yard scramble pitch to Tyreek mound. Mahomes then chewed up 39 yards on his longest rush of the season as his goals engulfed the left wing, clearing a huge gap in the secondary that allowed him to squirt out of the sack to the right and run unchallenged. That prompted a 7-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce to set up overtime. Mahomes allowed Chargers QB Justin Herbert a chance to answer in regulation, but not in extra period. He put KC back in the end zone for the winner of the game in just five games, capped by a 34-yarder to – guess who – Kelce again. It was a thrilling finish befitting the game’s most dangerous quarterback. Herbert started out cold, but eventually got warm. The Chargers quarterback stats looked ugly after a quarter: three out of 9 for just 25 yards and an interception. In the rest of the game, he went 19 of 29 for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns without a pick. It’s not the first time Herbert has looked human early and superhuman late; he came into the game after throwing 735 yards in the first quarter, the lowest total of his quarter splits. A signature Herbert rainbow for Keenan Allen on the Los Angeles closing offensive was knocked over and slightly disrupted by an occasional contact. In the end, the Chargers missed too many scoring opportunities early on, but Herbert came under fire and generally cleared himself well. The Chargers pass defense failed to contain Mahome’s best two goals – Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. It would have made a huge difference if LA could have taken just one of them, as Mahomes relied heavily on them. The two combined for three touchdowns, 22 catches and an eye-opening 339 yards, commanding 26 goals under Mahomes total of 45. Kelce delivered the game winner, weaving through the Chargers secondary for a 34-yard touchdown and a career-high 191 yards. On a night when KC’s running backs weren’t eating the way they should have against one of the NFL’s worst-executed defenses, Kelce and Hill goods the crime. The Chargers got too cute near the goal line and it cost them. Kudos to the Kansas City defense for stoning the Chargers for nil with a pair of fourth-down stops from the KC 5-yard line — one on L.As opening drive and the other on his last half possession . But the Chargers’ insistence on throwing six of those eight plays, including four incomplete forms of a shotgun formation, was a head-scratcher. Los Angeles ran the KC defense all night (39 for 192), with Austin Ekeler establishing himself as a money option in the first half. Getting below center and playing downhill football with Ekeler so close to the goal line would probably pay off. Sometimes the magic of Mahome’s box score is apparent. Other times it is embodied in individual moments of brilliance. His how-did-he-that Thursday highlight was easily forgotten in all the late drama, but won’t be forgotten here. Towards the end of the first quarter, he started his handiest play with a deft dodge of a Chris Harris blitz, barely escaping a sack before slipping out of the sack to his right. He then hurled a perfect pass back to the left for a 17-yard completion to Kelce. The game put KC in easy field goal range and the drive resulted in three points which proved crucial in a game that was tied by rules. These are the plays Mahomes can make that few if any others, including his extremely gifted Thursday night counterpart, can make. Next Gen stat of the night: Chargers’ odds of winning were positively impacted by all five of coach Brandon Staleys’ decisions to go for a fourth-down conversion. NFL investigationHerbert passed former Colts QB Andrew Luck for most passing yards in NFL history during a quarterback’s first two seasons. Luck totaled 8,196 yards in his first two years. Herbert now has 8,394.

