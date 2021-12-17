Sports
Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruitment: Three Things We Learned From Early Signing Period
The Wisconsin Badgers added 21 players on Wednesday as part of Early Signing Day in college football. 14 players signed their letters of intent with full-ride grants, while seven others applied through preferred walk-on opportunities.
Now that the dust has settled from a day-long whirlwind on the sport, let’s look back at what we may have learned about the Wisconsin class that wasn’t previously known in the days leading up to the early signing period.
Early Enrollees
Each year, a few prospects choose to forgo the rest of their senior year of high school to jump-start their collegiate careers. This season is no different, as Wisconsin shared that six 2022-class scholarship players would join the team in the coming weeks if enrolled midway through the year.
Here’s the list according to Wisconsin communications staff:
Enrolling early gives all six players the chance to adapt to college life and also participate in spring training for next season, which can prove incredibly valuable. AKhoury Lyde and Curtis Neal will likely both still be recovering from high school injuries, but the rest of the group should get a chance to compete this spring.
For Myles Burkett, the chance to compete this spring should allow him to compete with Deacon Hill for third-team quarterback reps, with both players entering their first spring on the program.
Avyonne Jones probably has the best chance of early playing of the group if he puts together a strong spring, but overall Barrett Nelson and Aidan Vaughan are both good players who should only benefit from the extra training.
Player sizes
The Wisconsin graphic design team did a fantastic job showing the Madden themed player profiles as part of the Early Signing Day festivities. For each player, the image also contained their measurable values. Player profiles on sites such as 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN often have different heights and weights that ultimately differ from when the player actually sets foot on campus and is listed on the official roster.
Well, there were some notable differences in size that stood out.
Here is the measurable data shared by YOU:
- Wide Receiver Vinny Anthony > 6 feet, 167 pounds
- Safety Austin Brown > 6-foot-1, 191
- Offensive Lineman Joe Brunner > 6-foot-5, 265 pounds
- Quarterback Myles Burkett 5-foot-11, 203 pounds
- Edge rusher Isaac Hamm 6-foot-5, 240 pounds
- Cornerback Avyonne Jones 5 feet-11, 170 pounds
- Cornerback AKhoury Lyde > 5-foot-9, 179 pounds
- Wide Receiver Tommy McIntosh 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
- Defense Lineman Tristan Monday 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
- Defensive Lineman Curtis Neal > 6-foot-2, 305 pounds
- Offensive Lineman Barrett Nelson > 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
- Tight end JT Seagreaves > 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
- Linebacker Aidan Vaughan 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
- Running back/wide receiver/safety Cade Yacamelli > 6-foot, 185 pounds
- Offensive Lineman John Clifford > 6-foot-5, 260 pounds (walk-on)
- Offensive Lineman Drew Evans > 6-foot-4, 255 pounds (walk-on)
- Walking back Zach Gloudeman > 6-foot-2, 220 pounds (walk-on)
- Linebacker Austin Harnetiaux 6-foot-3, 220 pounds (walk-on)
- Kicker Gavin Lahm > 6 feet, 200 pounds (walk-on)
- Wide Receiver Cole Toennies > 6-foot-2, 180 pounds (walk-on)
- Safety Jackson Trudgeon > 6-foot-1, 175 pounds (walk-on)
While most of the heights/weights listed were fairly consistent with recruiting player profiles, the weight listed for offensive linemen Joe Brunner was significantly less than expected and the height for quarterback Myles Burkett was several inches shorter than the 1.80m. meter tall -2 featured on his 247 Sports profile.
Either way, both players are great additions to the class, and there’s no telling what the actual height and weight of these players are until they’re actually on the UW roster. Wisconsin traditionally brings in lighter, more athletic linemen and then adds bulk early in their careers. Plus, the Badgers have had success with quarterbacks at or near 6 feet in the past, so that shouldn’t be too much of a concern going forward.
Hamm addition, and more meat on the bone
The Badgers added a major piece to their class for 2022 on Wednesday night, with standout Sun Prairie Isaac Hamm making a signing day announcement in favor of Wisconsin. Hamm, one of the longer hires, held an offer in Wisconsin for nearly two years and had multiple Big Ten worshipers. In the end, he chose to stay home, which was important news as he was the highest-rated defensive player in the state.
While Hamm made his intentions known on Wednesday, one of the other top candidates from within the state did not. Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman is still considering his options after failing to sign with one of his top two schools, Wisconsin and Ohio state. He could sign sometime this week, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to announce him on National Signing Day in February. Hinzman is a four-star candidate that the Badgers so desperately want, and he’s been a priority target for quite some time.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Paul Chryst insinuated that the Badgers may not be done with the 2022 group and that they would also continue chasing players in the transfer portal to finalize their roster for next season. Running back, wide receiver, line of defense and cornerback are all positions I saw Wisconsin want to add a player, either a 2022 recruit or a veteran transfer.
Quarterback is another possibility with the portal, but as things stand now, I think the defensive backfield and running back position are more likely given the battle of attrition. Recruiting is a non-stop adventure, so just because the 21 players who signed on Wednesday are now official doesn’t mean Wisconsin is done trying to improve their roster.
