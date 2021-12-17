Wakefield’s Lee York Wins His First International Para Table Tennis Medals in Costa Rica





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Wakefields Lee York has brought back his first international bronze medals from the ITTF Para Copa Costa Rica table tennis tournament. Photo courtesy of ITTF Along with fellow Pathway athlete Dan Bullen, 32-year-old Lee took bronze in the men’s class 1-5 team and he also took bronze in the class 4 singles. Bullen and York started with a 2-0 win against the second team from Costa Rica, won the doubles 3-0 and York won the first singles against Sebastian Chaves Quiroz 3-0. Against the league leaders from Chile, they lost a close doubles 3-2 and Bullen was just eliminated in another five-set game by Maximiliano Rodriguez Avila 11-9 in the fifth. Register to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise The British duo secured second place in the group with a 2-0 win over Canada, with the doubles winning 3-0 and York beating Mohsin Ali Wotto 3-0 in the first singles. In the semi-finals, they played against the American/Canadian partnership of Ahad Bakhshaei Sarand and Muhammad Mudassar and had to settle for bronze after losing a close doubles match 3-2 and Bullen being defeated 3-0 by Sarand. I really feel that Dan and I work well together and I feel we understand each other’s game very well, York said. I think we were a bit unlucky in the doubles (in the semi-final) and the result could have gone either way. I know what I need to work on and can’t wait to get home and get started. I really want to thank the rest of the team for their support. Everyone here has worked so well together and been there for each other. Lees GB partner Bullen said: I love playing in a team with Lee and we played some brilliant doubles. He’s so supportive in the corner when I play and he gets me excited for the doubles, which is good. This is only the third time we’ve played against a team together and after losing a medal in the countdown in Spain last month, it’s great to get bronze here. It was a good experience and I really think we can be a force to be reckoned with in doubles if we keep going. It was a heavy hit for me after I beat him (Sarand) 3-2 yesterday. I played well but unfortunately he came out on top and there are only a few small things I have to adjust to get him next time. In his singles in Costa Rica, Lee started with a close match against the Chiles Maximiliano Rodriguez Avila and led 2-0 ahead of the 31-year-old Pan-American bronze medalist, who won gold in the men’s 4-5 singles class at the Czech Open earlier. this year fought back to win 11-9 in the fifth. However, the Wakefield man secured his place in the semi-finals with a 3-0 win against 14-year-old Sebastian Chaves Quiroz, of Costa Rica, and was not disgraced in a 3-0 defeat to top-class player Cristian Gonzalez Astete, from Chile, the Class 4 PanAmerican Champion. It was so nice to get my first international win, said York. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted and what I’ve been working on during training is finally paying off. The games I lost were much closer and I’ve taken a lot of things away from them that I can tackle and work on in the training room when I get back home.

