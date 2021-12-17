Iowa Football to measure transfer portal options, including quarterback

IOWA CITY Iowa Football welcomed 17 new players during Wednesday’s early signing period, but the work is still not done. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Recruiting Director Tyler Barnes said during: Signing day insists that the Hawkeyes will add more prospects by the February signing period.

Most of them will be high school recruits, but neither ruled out the possibility of transfer. The introduction of the transfer portal and the one-time waiver to transfer from school without losing eligibility have added a new dynamic to college football. And the numbers are staggering: 764 FBS stock exchange players have entered the portal since August 1.

There are several positions that can be tackled: offensive and defensive, secondary and wide receiver, depending on the current players’ decision to return for another season or go into the draft.

But what about quarterback?

For the better part of two years, Spencer Petras led the charge in Iowa. Back-up Alex Padilla gained valuable experience in the last five games but didn’t do enough to stand out as a starter. While Iowa are . approaches 1 Jan. Citrus Bowl v Kentucky, there is no clear answer to the starter.

“Human Resources, we’ll see who’s healthy,” Ferentz said. “Who will practice well in the coming weeks, and we will go with the best guys to give us a chance to win this game. It will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it.”

LAKE:Leistikow: Xavier Nwankpa’s Hiring from the Perspective of Iowa Coaches

Turning to quarterbacks in the transfer portal, the prospects include former elite high school recruits Kedon Slovis (Southern California), Jack Miller (Ohio State) and Bo Nix (Auburn) and three Iowa regular-season opponents, Todd Colorado State Centeio, Penn State’s Ta’ Quan Roberson, and Purdue’s JakePlummer.

Iowa’s only had one transfer quarterback in the Kirk Ferentz era, 2002 Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks. According to philosophy, the Hawkeyes tend to recruit a lower than average number of transfers. But in a year like this anything is possible.

“You never say never,” Ferentz said. “I was just telling someone the story about Brad Banks over the weekend. When Brad got here we were looking for a high school quarterback and our goal was to build with someone who will be here for a longer period of time than would stay for a year or two years.

“We will continue to evaluate our roster. We will continue to evaluate what is available. If there are players that we think can help our program, either immediately or perhaps in the long term, we will consider it.”

LAKE:10 Signing Day Thoughts On The 2022 Recruitment Class In Iowa Football

In Iowa’s quarterback room, Petras and Padilla are the clear top two with red shirt freshman Joey Labas (who receives positive buzz) a distant third. Then Iowa signed another quarterback on Wednesday, Oklahoma’s Carson May, who has a four-star rating according to Rivals and three-star at 247Sports.

“Big boy, just over six feet, 220 pounds,” Barnes said of May. “Looks like a tight end at the moment. Athletic lad, can really throw, can really run and had a huge peak season this year as well.

“I think he’s seriously underwhelmed, and I’m not the only one. I spoke to a few recruit guys across the country when he enlisted with us; they all gave us kudos. This kid is flying under the radar. Excited about Carson He’s a stoic, kind of a quiet guy, but he’s definitely a gamer. Fun to watch his movie.”

LAKE:Inside Iowa Football’s Late Recruiting Wave on Signing Day

May will not sign up until the summer, virtually eliminating any chance of competing for game time. Labas is a more interesting case. It’s possible he could make a jump off-season and challenge Petras and Padilla, but bringing in a transfer would make that possibility much less likely.

Barnes appeared on the Hawk Central radio show on KxNO Wednesday night and replied with, “We’ll see,” when asked if he might be looking for a quarterback in the portal. He also noted that it’s not as simple as plug-and-play.

“We’re not going to hook up someone who doesn’t fit or is going to blow up our room,” Barnes said. “It’s a bit more complicated than people might realize, but we’ll sit down as a staff and discuss that. We’re open to the portal. We’ll see how that plays out positively.”

Here are some possible options for Iowa:

Call a permanent starter post-bowl and the backup can either transfer or try to reposition during spring training.

Keep the position open without taking a transfer, meaning another Petras-Padilla (and possibly Labas) spring battle to take place with the winner being the starter and others to move on.

Take a transfer from the portal (which presumably wins the job) and one or both of the current quarterbacks can transfer, leaving the new quarterback, Labas and May, for the fall.

Tough decisions arise, but time is on Iowa’s side. They have 15 drills plus the bowl game to determine which direction is best to move. This is for sure: Iowa won’t be out to make a splash by going after the highest-rated player. If they choose to use the portal, it will be because they see a real match.

“When I think about the portal, I think about guys like Zach VanValkenburg,” Ferentz said. “I think about guys like Jack Heflin. I don’t know what the market was for any of those guys. I think about guys like Mekhi Sargent, and I can tell you what the market was for him a few April ago, or May, when it was. All those three guys became great players in our program. Both Mekhi and Jack made NFL rosters. Mekhi was a captain for us. Both made NFL rosters last year.

“So that’s probably more the prospect we’re looking at, but we’ll be nurturing all the possibilities. If we feel like they’re going to help our roster, we’ll consider everything.”

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men’s basketball for the Des Moines Register. You can contact Kenningtonon[email protected]_or email him at [email protected]