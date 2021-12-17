AREA HOCKEY: Bantams host home tournament, Squirt B teams underway | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — Despite the weather, it was a busy weekend for the Marshall Amateur Hockey Association teams Bantam and Squirt B. The Bantams staged the Battle at the Baron Tournament, while the Squirt B White team traveled to Richmond for the River Lakes Tournament . Squirt B Orange took a couple of District 4 wins to close out the weekend. Bantam A The MAHA Bantam A team faced stiff competition this weekend during the Battle at the Baron tournament, with a score of 0-4. Marshall fell 1-0 against Hermantown on Friday. Marshall fell to LDC and New Ulm/Sleepy Eye on Saturday 8-0 and 6-0 respectively. On Sunday, Marshall faced Hermantown again and lost 6-1. Tyler Welsh scored Marshall’s only goal with an assist from Owen Renslow. Nathan Lenz had 86 saves this weekend. Friday Hermantown 0 1 0 – 1 Marshall 0 0 0 – 0 Shots: H-26; M-20 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 25 Saturday LDC 3 2 3 – 8 Marshall 0 0 0 – 0 Shots: L-34; M-16 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 26 NUSE 2 2 2 – 6 Marshall 0 0 0 – 0 Shots: N-41; M-7 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 35 Sunday Hermantown 1 2 3 – 6 Marshall 0 1 0 – 1 Marshall Scoring Second period Tyler Welsh (Owen Renslow), 9:13 Shots: H-37; M-14 Saves: Quinn Andrews 31 Bantam B The MAHA Bantam B team hosted the Battle at the Baron Tournament this weekend and went 0-3-1. On Friday, Marshall opened with Buffalo and trailed 5-2. Riley Pfannschmidt led Marshall with a goal and an assist, while Salem Frost and Austin Quist added a goal and an assist, respectively. In their second game, Marshall tied Northern Edge 1-1. Pfannschmidt scored the Marshall goal. On Saturday, Marshall started against Detroit Lakes and fell 10-0 before going up against OAHE (Pierre, SD), where they fell 8-2. Quist found Pfannschmidt for both Marshall targets. Carson Becker and McCoy Gunther had 82 and 13 saves for the tournament, respectively. Friday Buffalo 2 2 1 – 5 Marshall 2 0 0 – 2 Marshall Scoring First period Riley Pfannschmidt (Austin Quist), 9:14 Salem Frost (Pfannschmidt), 0:03 Shots: B-34; M-18 Saves: M-Carson Becker 29 Northern edge 0 1 0 – 1 Marshall 0 1 0 – 1 Marshall Scoring Second period Riley Pfannschmidt (unassisted), 12:26′ Shots: NE-14; M-25 Saves: M-McCoy Gunther 13 Saturday Detroit Lakes 3 4 3 – 10 Marshall 0 0 0 – 0 Shots: DL-37; M-7 Saves: M-Carson Becker 27 OAHE 2 2 4 – 8 Marshall 0 0 2 – 2 Marshall Scoring Third period Riley Pfannschmidt (Austin Quist), 14:14 Pfannschmidt (Quist), 11:01 Shots: O-34; M-10 Saves: Carson Becker 26 Squirt B Orange Marshall hit the road this past weekend, traveling to Redwood Falls on Saturday and Spirit Lake, Iowa, on Sunday, taking a couple of wins. Marshall started the weekend in Redwood Falls, beating Redwood Area 7-2. Charlie Grannes had a couple of goals while Griffin Leibfried had two goals and an assist. Nehum Klemm, Carter Price and Noland Munson each added a goal in the win. Alex Dunn scored the win in the net. On Sunday, Marshall defeated the Blizzard 7-0, scoring all seven goals in the first period. It was a team effort as Klemm, Theo Schroeder, Braylon Oey, Dunn, Munson, Price and Alex Meisner each scored. Sawyer Besnahan had two assists in the win, while Grannes, Cohen Louwagie and Leibfried each provided one assist. Bentley Harrington finished the game with three assists. Saturday Redwood area 0 0 2 – 2 Marshall 1 4 2 – 7 First period Charlie Grannes (unassisted) Second period Grannes (without help) Griffin Leibfried (unassisted) Nehum Klemm (unassisted) Carter Prize (Leibfried) Third period Leibfried (without help) Noland Munson (unassisted) Sunday Marshall 7 0 0 – 7 Lake area 0 0 0 – 0 Marshall Scoring First period Nehum Klemm (Sawyer Bresnahan), 10:55′ Theo Schroeder (Bresnahan), 10:02′ Braylon Oey (unassisted), 9:22′ Alex Dunn (Charlie Grannes), 5:59 Noland Munson (Cohen Louwagie), 5:37 Carter Price (Griffin Leibfried), 3:58 Alex Meisner (unassisted), 2:07 Shots: M-38; LA-3 Saves: M-Bentley Harrington 3 Syringes B White Marshall hit the road and competed in their first tournament of the year at River Lakes in Richmond. On Friday night they faced Princeton and it was a competitive game that was decided in the last minutes. Princeton went up 1-0 in the first period with no scoring from either team until late in the third period, when Morgan Rokeh scored a shorthanded goal with 2 minutes left to make it 1-1. However, Princeton eventually scored on the power play and also found the empty net in the remaining seconds for a final score of 3-1. Goalkeeper Jackson Valano played well all evening and finished with 19 saves. On Saturday, Marshall played against the home side, River Lakes, where Alex Reaves started the score with a goal in the last minute of the first period to make it 1-1. The Marshall team continued to attack, adding goals from Morgan Rokeh, Garrett Pfannschmidt and Brayden Boerboom, who came off 5-3 after the second period. Marshall White continued to play hard in the third, finishing with an 8-5 win. Jackson Valano had another solid performance with 19 saves, Asher Reinhart had a goal and Morgan Rokeh scored twice in the third for 4 goals on the night. Marshall White closed the tournament on Sunday with a 9-2 loss against Bemidji. Goals were from Morgan Rokeh and Garrett Pfannschmidt, assisted by Alex Reaves. There are no official statistics reported for the game. Friday Princeton 0 1 2 – 3 Marshall 0 0 1 – 1 Marshall Scoring Third period Morgan Rokeh (unassisted), 9:42 Shots: P-21; M-10 Saves: M-Jackson Valano 18 Saturday Marshall 1 4 3 – 8 River Lakes 1 2 2 – 5 Marshall Scoring First period Alex Reaves (Garrett Pfannschmidt), 11:56′ Second period Morgan Rokeh (unassisted), 0:04 Morgan Rokeh (Cohen Dwire), 2:02 Garrett Pfannschmidt (unassisted), 8:59′ Brayden Boerboom (Hawkin Hartman), 10:06 Third period Asher Reinhart (Hawkin Hartman), 4:55 Morgan Rokeh (Asher Reinhart), 9:26 Morgan Rokeh (Tracer Trollman, Cohen Dwire), 11:55′ Shots: M-13; RL-24 Saves: M-Jackson Valano 19 — Substantive courtesy of the Marshall Amateur Hockey Association Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2021/12/area-hockey-bantams-host-home-tournament-squirt-b-teams-on-the-road/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos