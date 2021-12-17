Coyotes give Creighton first home defeat in thriller





Next game: at Oral Roberts 20-12-2021 | 2:00 p.m. KVHT 106.3 OMAHA, Neb.. Maddie Krull found it Hannah Sjerven open to a layup under the basket with three seconds left to give South Dakota a 73-71 win on Thursday night at DJ Sokol Arena. South Dakota (7-3) has won five in a row and will start next week in the Summit League. It was Creighton’s first home loss (6-3) this season. Four of the five Coyote starters finished in double figures. senior security guard Chloe Lam finished with a team-high 20 points, Sjerven scored 17, Krull pitched in a season-best 16 points and senior guard Liv Korngable finished with 12 points. freshman guard Kyah Watson added eight points, all in the second half. Creighton was led by Sioux Falls native Emma Ronsiek’s 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Tatum Rembao joined her in double figures with 15 points. Creighton led in the first quarter with no less than 12 points and had a 38-30 lead at halftime. South Dakota defeated six of its 11 best three-pointers of the season in the third quarter, shooting out the lights at 81.8 percent for the frame. There were only six missed shots combined between the two teams during the third quarter. USD entered the final frame trailing four points, 61-57. With 7:39 to go into the fourth quarter, Watson hit an open three-pointer to bring the Coyotes within one point at 64-63. She came with a steal on the other side and Lamb scored on a pull-up to give the Coyotes their first lead of the game with 7:10 to play. CHLOE LAMB FOR LEAAAAD!#GoYotes X #WeAreSouthDakota pic.twitter.com/vwDw0jKCeu — South Dakota Women’s Basketball (@SDCoyotesWBB) December 17, 2021 Ronsiek van Creighton gave the Bluejays the lead twice in the next two minutes with a few buckets and registered a three-pointer from Krull. Sjerven made it 69 all from the free throw line with 4:38 to play. The next three minutes saw a tough defensive battle in which neither team scored. Ronsiek ended the drought with a lay-up just before the last minute. Watson tied it again at 71-all on a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left. The Bluejays missed their next try, giving USD a chance to advance the ball and a chance for the final shot. Krull pulled out two defenders with a pick-and-roll, leaving Sjerven open for a lay-up in the final seconds under the basket. HANNAH SHEARS FOR TWO! #GoYotes X #WeAreSouthDakota pic.twitter.com/XNAApIPmUN — South Dakota Women’s Basketball (@SDCoyotesWBB) December 17, 2021 South Dakota shot at a 49.1 percent (28-of-57) clip for the game and made a season-best 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from behind the arc. It marked the first time USDs had scored 10 or more three-pointers in a game since February 28. Creighton shot 56.3 percent (27-of-48) from the floor and made 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from deep. The Coyotes head out next week to kick off the Summit League action. Oral Roberts is the first to wake up Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

