Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 in Adelaide, full cricket score: visitors follow with 456 runs





Day 1 report: Australia shrugged the late withdrawal of new skipper Pat Cummins over coronavirus concerns to dominate England on the opening day of the second Ashes Test and reach 221/2 on stumps. Marnus Labuschagne was dropped twice but remained undefeated at 95 at stumps on Thursday after sharing partnerships of 172 with David Warner (95) and 45 with Steve Smith. Smith returned to the Australian captaincy for the first time since the 2018 sandpaper scandal after Cummins was ruled out. He was considered to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case when he dined at a restaurant on the eve of the match. Smith won the toss and just about everything else went into Australia to start the day-night test. He was unbeaten at 18 after waiting most of the day to strike, with Australia losing just two wickets despite an attack from England, bolstered by the return of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler took a brilliant catch in the first hour to sack opener Marcus Harris (3), but then dropped Labuschagne down the side twice when he was on 21 and the other when he botched a regulatory chance from Anderson’s bowling with the second new ball when the Australian No. 3 was at 95. Veteran mobsters Anderson and Broad were recalled after missing the series opener and had the batters in trouble early on, Australia survived three reviews in the first hour and Warner took 20 deliveries to get rid of the goal. The Australians seeded through 25 overs in the first session to 54-1 and added 84 runs in 28 overs in the middle session to reach the second break at 129-1. Warner and Labuschagne continued into the overnight session, posting their sixth-century partnership, and their second in as many tests after their 156 at the Gabba last week. But after doing all the hard work early on, Warner hit a short, wide ball from Ben Stokes straight to Broad into the covers and his 167-ball innings finished at 95 one better than his innings in Australia’s nine-wicket win in the first test for last week. It was a reward for Stokes, who should have taken a wicket in the 35th left when Labuschagne gave a chance down the side of the leg, but Buttler couldn’t complete the catch. Read all Latest news, Trending News,Cricket News, bollywood news,India News and News here. follow us on facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

