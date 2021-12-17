Put on your gameface for some serious fun in SM Southmalls’ new game park! – Manila Bulletin





It’s the season to be merry, and a time to sweat it out while having fun. Collect all your loved ones, family, friends everyone! SM has just opened a 2500sqm interactive wildlife park on the third floor of SM Southmall, along Alabang Zapote Road. It’s perfect for those who live in the Paranaque area and were excited! Not only is this the newest leisure and entertainment space in the metro, it is also the perfect place to have fun while maintaining an active lifestyle! We bet it will also become your favorite safe hangout with your friends to bond during indoor sports and arcade games! What a treat after not being able to see or be together for so long, right? You will find game supplies such as a 14 lane bowling alley, billiards, archery, table tennis and much more! Bring out your competitive spirit with a few rounds of bowling for P209 per game or billiards for P300 per hour. But if you want a little more of a challenge, there’s table tennis at P120 for 30 minutes or P200 for an hour. Looking to learn a new skill? Try archery, which starts at P299 for 30 minutes and P499 for a one-hour session. But that’s not all you can find at SM Southmalls Game Park! As a multi-sensory, versatile game center, it also hosts several arcade games that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Games start at just P20 per token! You can get pretty hungry while having fun, so you’ll be happy to know that Taters is bringing its very first Sports Pub, a new dine-in concept offering a range of sports bar-style food and drinks! The Game Park also has four game rooms that customers can book for a KTV sing-out sesh or board game competition. Rates per room start at P300 per hour and each room can also be booked for private parties! Enjoy all these exciting activities in the Game Park without worry as SM malls implement #SafeMallingAtSM protocols nationwide to ensure the safety and well-being of your and their employees. As one of the first establishments to receive the security seal, SM has also ensured that all its shopping centers are regularly cleaned and sanitized, and that all SM employees are fully vaccinated and well protected in personal protective equipment. To know more about SM Game Park, like and follow @smgameparking on Facebook & Instagram. To know more about SM, visit:www.smsupermalls.comand follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.

