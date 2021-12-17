Stoops, Marrow Land Top Football Recruiting Class in Kentucky History

Wednesday was National Signing Day, the day when players sign their National Letters of Intent to play their college football for a particular school. As of Wednesday night, Kentucky had signed 21 players and had a recruiting class that ranked in the top 20 nationally.

Yet there was literally a huge piece that was missing from the class.

That problem was resolved Thursday when five-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin put pen to paper and signed with the Cats.

Goodwin was the number one in the state of Indiana this season. He was the number two offensive tackle and number 13 player overall in the nation, ranked by 247Sports.

After waiting 24 hours to get official paperwork from Goodwin UK head coach Mark Stoops was delighted to welcome him into the British family.

“We are happy to welcome Kiyaunta, the big guy, to our organization,” Stoops said on Thursday. “As I told him last night, welcome to the program, but it feels like you’ve been a part of it for almost a year or more now. We’ve recruited and known Kiyaunta since he was in eighth grade. We’ve known him for a long time. Great young man. Incredible footballer and we are delighted to add him to our program.”

Goodwin had committed to the UK a few months ago, but a few other schools attacked him too late in an attempt to pry him away from the Cats. When asked if he was nervous about losing Goodwin, Stoops was honest.

“Nervous I wouldn’t say,” Stoops said. “It’s just constant work. We got it done.”

Goodwin is an offensive lineman weighing 6-8, 340 pounds. But for Stoops, it wasn’t just his size.

“First, it’s very rare to see a human moving this big,” Stoops said. “He’s incredibly athletic for his height. He can move his feet, he can do a lot and that’s rare for someone his size.”

Stoops knows that Goodwin was a coveted prospect.

“This is a young man who could really play anywhere in the United States,” Stoops said. “Every university in the country would get its signature today.”

Stoops doesn’t rule out Goodwin playing like a true freshman.

“I would never let it pass him by,” said Stoops. “Yeah, he has that ability.”

The class isn’t just Goodwin. There are plenty of talented pieces that make up this group. Stoops touched some of them on Thursday.

Alex Afari, DB “Alex Afari, we had people who went to great lengths to get him away from us, and Alex has been committed to us for a while. He’s a DB, big angle who are also very versatile, in that playing middle position that we know is so important to us and that could play safety. He’s a five position guy in my eyes, just a great footballer.”

Kobi Albert, DB “Kobi we just mentioned, one of the best athletes we’ve recruited, can play in multiple positions.”

Grant Bingham, OL “A man from here in Kentucky, Paintsville, a big, physical man, heavily recruited, four-star man, a great player, is going to help us.”

Barion Brown, WR “Barion Brown, with certain people as high as a five star, extremely explosive. Hopefully he’ll come in and help us right away.”

Tyreese Fearbry, THE “Tyreese Fearby from Pittsburgh, great linebacker, needed that length we talked about.”

Zah Frazier, Juco DB “Zah Frazier, great height, 6’3″ angle, junior college player, one of the best junior college players in the country we needed. I wanted that size on the corner.”

Dane Key, WR “Dane Key is a great football player. He is also very mature. He is very intelligent, works extremely hard.”

Destin Wade, ATH/QB and Keaten Wade, LB “Destin Wade, a quarterback, but a great player. He and his brother Keaten, two great players from Tennessee. Took their team to the state championship, top players in Tennessee, great people, great leaders. It will be an incredible match for us.”

Deone Walker, DT “Deone Walker, like I said, was a big, big win. Coach Wolford has done a great job entering Detroit and keeping that streak alive and continuing to recruit and beat some great teams on him, and we felt good, but never really safe. It was a battle to the end, and coach Wolf did a great job with him.”

Stoops knows that all the hard work of his staff has paid off with this great class.

“It’s always a fight and a fight,” Stoops said. “As far as I remember, we’ve never been ranked in the SEC. I’ve never been ranked ninth.”

It’s also a historic lesson for Kentucky.

“According to national experts, my understanding is that this is the best class the University of Kentucky has ever signed,” Stoops said. “That’s how we understand it.”

The 2022 signing class continues the elevation of the Kentucky program, a program Stoops has overseen since his arrival in Lexington.