When and where can you watch Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray? – Sports News , Firstpost
Rafael Nadal makes his highly anticipated return to the tennis courts at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Andy Murray (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) play on Day 2 of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. Image: Twitter
Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with low expectations after a long absence from injuries, but his hopes are high for next month’s Australian Open start.
The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition, where the Spaniard will face another former world number one, Andy Murray, on Friday.
Nadal is guaranteed two games under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made regarding his foot.
“It’s not about pain. Pain that I’ve had many times in my career, almost all the time. It’s more about the opportunity to have pain that I can do to compete well,” Nadal told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
“Let’s see, I have to try it in the competition.
“I know the comeback won’t be easy, I don’t have big expectations right now.
“But the first expectation is to be here, to play in front of a big crowd again, to feel myself again competing against great players and then enjoy.
“I really hope the foot is going to get better and better to be back to the level and level I want to be.”
Nadal explained that it has been a “tough period” for him, but he is no stranger to injuries and long breaks from competition and insists he still has the fire to achieve more in the sport.
With the 2022 Australian Open just over four weeks away, Nadal is eager to test his foot in Abu Dhabi and work to make the trip Down Under in healthy conditions.
“You never know honestly,” he says when asked about his expectations for Melbourne.
“In sports, my experience says that things change very quickly. What seems impossible or almost impossible today, no one knows what can happen in a month.
Nadal has been practicing hard at home in Mallorca and has made a new addition to his coaching staff in the form of his good friend Marc Lopez, who won Olympic gold with him in the doubles in Rio in 2016.
“I’ve done a great job at home, practiced well with the right attitude, intensity, worked a lot on my fitness, so if I can do all this stuff because the foot allows it, you never know what’s going on,” said the 35 -year-old.
“I know it’s going to be super hard for me.
“If all goes well, I’ll only be playing one tournament for Australia and these two games here, so the hours on the court at a competitive level for such a tough and demanding tournament like Australia won’t be much.
“But the most important thing is still the same, being healthy. When I’m healthy, I still have the inner fire to keep going and fight for my goals.”
Who are all participating in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship?
The annual Mubadala World Tennis Championship features eight (six male and two female) of the world’s leading tennis stars. Some of the key players taking part include five-time champion Rafael Nadal, world No. 5 champion Andrey Rublev, Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov and top 25 players Taylor Fritz and Dan Evans, as well as three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray. Among the women, Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic made the journey.
What is the program for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship?
Day 1 (December 16): Shapovalov defeated Fritz 6-3, 6-0; Murray defeated Evans 6-3, 6-2; Jabeur defeated Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 10-8
Day 2 (December 17): Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans, Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov, Andy Murray vs Rafael Nadal
Day 3 (December 18): 3rd place match followed by final
What time is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship?
The game kicks off on Friday, December 17 at 3:00 PM local time (Abu Dhabi), or 4:30 PM IST/1100 GMT. Action on the third day starts at 5:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST/1 PM GMT) with the final not before 7:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST/3 PM GMT)
Where to watch Mubadala World Tennis Championship?
Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD in India. The Eurosport channel can also be streamed on the discovery+ app.
(with input from AFP)
