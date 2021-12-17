Sports
Working overtime with boys hockey storylines: 4 divisions (without Super 8), 17 minute periods, score margin
Most coaches believe that reshuffling should have happened a long time ago. In recent years, Division 3 South teams often had to win a minimum of four games for a section title, while D3 West usually only had four teams in the bracket. Some coaches lament the loss of sectional tournaments and worry about things like rink availability and post-season travel, but others see the new possibilities the format will bring for the entire state.
For too long I believe that Central Mass. is too regionally focused, said Northbridge coach Ryan Neville. Giving the kids the chance to increase their exposure to teams, players and locations outside of their historical patterns is extremely exciting and replicates much of what they do off-season.
Cambridge coach Mark Marfione added: It was quite frustrating to play league teams in the first round of the tournament every year. It will be fun to mix it. I don’t like it when it’s the states first round and we’re playing against a team for the third time.
Not as easy as 1-2-3? With the statewide tournament comes the new MIAA power ratings, a combination of a scoring margin (up to 3 goals for each game) and a strong schedule.
In general, coaches like the idea of a system that rewards teams for playing challenging schedules. But the score margin component causes concerns about end-of-game situations.
Even if we lead by two goals in the last two minutes, this system will reward you if you score another goal in that moment, said Oliver Ames coach Mike Zucarelli. Previously, teams would have used puck possession to run out of time and win.
It is not an unprecedented concern. From 2004 to 2012, the MIAA used pool play in the Super 8 tournament with a system of tiebreakers, including a goal differential. More than once, a coach faced the difficult decision of whether to draw the goalkeeper to equalize or settle for a loss of one goal.
Oh, speaking of that tournament…
Super change, or super headache? On the recommendation of the MIAA’s Blue Ribbon Committee, the Tournament Management Committee voted to suspend 1A tournaments in boys’ hockey and baseball, citing equity issues with the perception of an elite tournament offered only to select teams.
Following a dominance by parochial schools in the late 1980s, the Super 8 was created in 1991 to level the playing field. While only three public schools (twice Arlington, Reading, Hingham) won 1A Championships, public schools won 21 Division 1 state titles in the same period, including nine of the last 10.
John Maguire, whose Waltham teams won D1 titles in 2002 and 2018, says the move has fundamentally changed the Division 1 state tournament as we know it for the past 30 years. Instead of 12-15 teams having a legitimate chance of winning D1, now it makes no sense to have 3-4 teams.
Walpole coach Ron Dowd, whose team co-championed with Belmont in 2020, agreed.
By eliminating the Super 8, what we did two years ago may not happen again, he said. That’s too bad.
Time for a change or not: For several years, the Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association urged the MIAA to adopt the National Federation of High Schools standard of allowing 17-minute periods, in the belief that longer games could help curb the talent exodus to schools and preparing juniors. It was finally approved as an optional rule change last spring.
Ironically, only a few Catholic Conference and Commonwealth Athletic leagues have officially made the switch, though other teams are giving the leeway to use 17-minute periods in nonleague matches.
The lack of uniformity really bothers people, says Nashoba Tech AD Bob Callahan, coach of the school’s co-op team with Greater Lowell. We all have a power ranking and some teams play 15 minutes and others play 17. It makes no sense.
Tri-County coach Bryan Harrington, who is also an official, said there is a potential problem with umpires’ compensation.
Hypothetically, but if League A does 17 minute periods, and League B does 15 minutes for the same amount of money, why would anyone accept those League A matches? he asked.
Some coaches believe that 17-minute periods should be mandatory statewide, giving more players more ice time, but that’s a dilemma for teams with limited rosters.
While two minutes added to each period may not seem like much, the smaller programs like mine struggle to play three solid varsity lines, said Monomoy/Mashpee coach Chris Peterson. Adding an extra six minutes to a game certainly has an impact at the end of the third period.
In many cases, it’s simply a matter of ice age availability, a problem compounded by the other MIAA rule change.
Let’s keep playing: After a two-year pilot program, the MIAA has officially passed a mandatory five-minute, 4-to-4 overtime, to equalize the ties.
Unlike other changes, support for overtime was overwhelming among coaches. But just as many preferred that the losing team get a point, as is the case in the NHL and other hockey levels. But the power rating system makes that impractical, and the MIAA wanted consistency with the all-or-nothing nature of overtime in other sports (basketball, lacrosse).
Jim Clark can be reached at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/16/sports/state-hockey-teams-have-been-adjusting-new-miaa-procedures/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]