Working overtime with boys hockey storylines: 4 divisions (without Super 8), 17 minute periods, score margin

Most coaches believe that reshuffling should have happened a long time ago. In recent years, Division 3 South teams often had to win a minimum of four games for a section title, while D3 West usually only had four teams in the bracket. Some coaches lament the loss of sectional tournaments and worry about things like rink availability and post-season travel, but others see the new possibilities the format will bring for the entire state.

For too long I believe that Central Mass. is too regionally focused, said Northbridge coach Ryan Neville. Giving the kids the chance to increase their exposure to teams, players and locations outside of their historical patterns is extremely exciting and replicates much of what they do off-season.

Cambridge coach Mark Marfione added: It was quite frustrating to play league teams in the first round of the tournament every year. It will be fun to mix it. I don’t like it when it’s the states first round and we’re playing against a team for the third time.

Not as easy as 1-2-3? With the statewide tournament comes the new MIAA power ratings, a combination of a scoring margin (up to 3 goals for each game) and a strong schedule.

In general, coaches like the idea of ​​a system that rewards teams for playing challenging schedules. But the score margin component causes concerns about end-of-game situations.

Even if we lead by two goals in the last two minutes, this system will reward you if you score another goal in that moment, said Oliver Ames coach Mike Zucarelli. Previously, teams would have used puck possession to run out of time and win.

It is not an unprecedented concern. From 2004 to 2012, the MIAA used pool play in the Super 8 tournament with a system of tiebreakers, including a goal differential. More than once, a coach faced the difficult decision of whether to draw the goalkeeper to equalize or settle for a loss of one goal.

Oh, speaking of that tournament…

Hingham has won two Division 2 titles (1992, 1997), two in Division 1 (2001, 2015) and another in Super 8 (2010). Mary Schwalm

Super change, or super headache? On the recommendation of the MIAA’s Blue Ribbon Committee, the Tournament Management Committee voted to suspend 1A tournaments in boys’ hockey and baseball, citing equity issues with the perception of an elite tournament offered only to select teams.

Following a dominance by parochial schools in the late 1980s, the Super 8 was created in 1991 to level the playing field. While only three public schools (twice Arlington, Reading, Hingham) won 1A Championships, public schools won 21 Division 1 state titles in the same period, including nine of the last 10.

John Maguire, whose Waltham teams won D1 titles in 2002 and 2018, says the move has fundamentally changed the Division 1 state tournament as we know it for the past 30 years. Instead of 12-15 teams having a legitimate chance of winning D1, now it makes no sense to have 3-4 teams.

Walpole coach Ron Dowd, whose team co-championed with Belmont in 2020, agreed.

By eliminating the Super 8, what we did two years ago may not happen again, he said. That’s too bad.

Time for a change or not: For several years, the Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association urged the MIAA to adopt the National Federation of High Schools standard of allowing 17-minute periods, in the belief that longer games could help curb the talent exodus to schools and preparing juniors. It was finally approved as an optional rule change last spring.

Ironically, only a few Catholic Conference and Commonwealth Athletic leagues have officially made the switch, though other teams are giving the leeway to use 17-minute periods in nonleague matches.

The lack of uniformity really bothers people, says Nashoba Tech AD Bob Callahan, coach of the school’s co-op team with Greater Lowell. We all have a power ranking and some teams play 15 minutes and others play 17. It makes no sense.

Tri-County coach Bryan Harrington, who is also an official, said there is a potential problem with umpires’ compensation.

Hypothetically, but if League A does 17 minute periods, and League B does 15 minutes for the same amount of money, why would anyone accept those League A matches? he asked.

Some coaches believe that 17-minute periods should be mandatory statewide, giving more players more ice time, but that’s a dilemma for teams with limited rosters.

While two minutes added to each period may not seem like much, the smaller programs like mine struggle to play three solid varsity lines, said Monomoy/Mashpee coach Chris Peterson. Adding an extra six minutes to a game certainly has an impact at the end of the third period.

In many cases, it’s simply a matter of ice age availability, a problem compounded by the other MIAA rule change.

Let’s keep playing: After a two-year pilot program, the MIAA has officially passed a mandatory five-minute, 4-to-4 overtime, to equalize the ties.

Unlike other changes, support for overtime was overwhelming among coaches. But just as many preferred that the losing team get a point, as is the case in the NHL and other hockey levels. But the power rating system makes that impractical, and the MIAA wanted consistency with the all-or-nothing nature of overtime in other sports (basketball, lacrosse).

