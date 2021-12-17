Sports
Wisconsin knocks out previously undefeated Louisville to play Nebraska in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly of Louisville was named National Coach of the Year and was given a contract extension on Thursday. What she wanted most—a national semifinal victory and the chance to play for the NCAA title on Saturday—didn’t happen. In an epic five-setter, the #1 seeded Cardinals lost their first game of the season and fell back to #4 seeded Wisconsin.
The Badgers will face fellow Big Ten power Nebraska in Saturday’s NCAA Finals (ESPN2, 7:30 PM ET). Had Louisville won, Busboom Kelly would have had the chance to meet her championship alma mater.
But laughing through tears, Busboom Kelly, who won an NCAA title in 2006 while playing in Nebraska, said this near-perfect season has taught her a lot.
“I always hoped to coach a team that really understood what it took to be in this position,” said Busboom Kelly, who hoped to become the first female head coach to lead a women’s volleyball team to the Division I championship. “It was just amazing to see this team not only working, but doing it right and having fun and inspiring a community and the university to love this program.
“This season I have learned to stay true to myself. That you can really have everything: you can be great, you can win a lot, you can love each other and you can build a program.”
Busboom Kelly has done that quickly at Louisville. In just her fifth season, she led the Cardinals to the program’s first volleyball final four, the first NCAA No. 1 and the first No. 1 ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
She also led Louisville to a 3-0 victory in Nebraska on September 18. But there won’t be a rematch here at the Nationwide Arena on Saturday. #10 Nebraska is going for its sixth NCAA title, having last won the championship in 2017. The Huskers were 25-7 this season and lost three games in a row at one point.
“We kind of get it now,” senior Lauren Stivrins said after the Huskers’ 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win over No. 3 seed Pitt in Thursday’s second semifinal. “We are competing harder than we have in recent weeks. One more day to play with this team is just all.”
Wisconsin will play in the NCAA Finals for the fourth time in the program’s history and for the second time in the past three years. The Badgers previously lost the championship game in 2000, 2013, and 2019.
Wisconsin defeated Nebraska twice in their regular season games: 3-0 on October 27 and 3-1 on November 26. The Badgers won their 30th game this season on Thursday.
“The level of play from both teams and the hearts of both teams was just special,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said of the game 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9. “We’re really lucky to come out on the winning side there.”
Louisville finished 32-1 and Busboom Kelly is 115-30 and 74-14 overall in the ACC in her Cardinals stint.
A native of Nebraska, Busboom Kelly played for her home-state school from 2003 to 2006, then was an assistant coach there during the 2015 Huskers National Championship season. She came to Louisville with a great pedigree from the 2017 season and impressed right away. Louisville went from 12-18 in 2016 to 24-7 in its first season, and the Cardinals then upset — No. 2 seed Texas in the 2019 Sweet 16.
Busboom Kelly’s new six-year contact, starting in January, would allow her to leave early without penalty for just one school: Nebraska, which is mentored by longtime coach John Cook.
For now, Busboom Kelly seems to be very happy in Louisville. And her players are grateful for how much the program’s growth has boosted them and the sport over the past few seasons.
“I remember after my first season, Rhamat Alhassan was my favorite player in Florida. I sat on my couch watching her play in the final four,” said Anna Stevenson, a fifth-year senior from Louisville, of the 2017 season. “And to think I might be that to someone is just crazy to me. I never thought I’d ever be a part of this.”
